Earlier this month, Fort Jackson welcomed Luis Rosario-Febus as the new chief of the Garrison Housing Office.



He replaced Emma Watson Emma Watson left at the end of August to become the IMCOM-Europe Housing Chief.



His last assignment was the Directorate of Public Works’ Housing Division Chief for over four years at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri.



Febus, a retired Army veteran with 30 years of service, started working in the housing field in 2011. His previous assignments include the Heidelberg Housing Office in Germany and Bahrain Housing Office in Manama, Bahrain.



He said he wants Fort Jackson housing to be the best.



“I am a dedicated housing professional who works very hard for all service members and their Families to ensure they live in suitable and safe homes,” Febus said. “I want this housing office to be a world class housing office where service members and their Families can come and know we will take care of them.”



Watson said she would always remember working at Fort Jackson.



“It has been an honor to serve the service members, Families, retirees, and civilians of Fort Jackson,” Watson said. “I have enjoyed my time here and appreciate all of your support over the past 13 years.



“To the best housing team in the Army, thank you for allowing me to grow and excel with you. “

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.24.2020 Date Posted: 09.24.2020 13:23 Story ID: 378591 Location: FORT JACKSON, SC, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Post welcomes new garrison housing chief, by Leslie Ann Sully, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.