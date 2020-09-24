Eastern Air Defense Sector Ensure Vital Mission Contiues

ROME, New York--The COVID-19 pandemic has forced the Eastern Air Defense Sector (EADS) to overcome several challenges in the last six months.



A headquarters element of the Continental U.S. North American Aerospace Defense Command/1st Air Force (CONR/1AF), EADS defends the area east of the Mississippi River against air attack. It’s an all day, every day, no-fail mission.



At the pandemic’s beginning in March, Maj. Gen. Raymond Shields, the New York Adjutant General, ordered the state’s Title 10 federal missions to continue without interruption. EADS responded immediately.



Initial efforts focused on the Battle Control Center (BCC). An operations floor housed within a restricted facility, the BCC receives radar and communications feeds from sources across the eastern U.S. This data is used to build a constant, real-time air picture of the air traffic east of the Mississippi River.



Airmen at the BCC monitor the air picture around the clock. They determine whether a radar track is an inattentive pilot, a flock of birds, or a threat.



When it’s a threat, the BCC takes action to counter it, which can include scrambling fighter aircraft.



Computers, radars, and radios are key components of the BCC. The most essential components however, are heathy, well-trained Airmen.



“We can’t create trained air battle managers, radar technicians, and weapons and aircraft controllers overnight. And there’s no place we can get them from quickly,” said Col. Paul Bishop, the EADS Commander. “Making sure our core operational force remains healthy is really the only way we have to achieve mission assurance.”



At the pandemic’s outset, a dispersion and isolation strategy was instituted. All non-essential personnel began telework, reducing the transmission threat to the operations floor and other vital areas.



This was reinforced by strict social distancing protocols, mandatory mask-wearing, constant reminders to wash hands, and stringent equipment and facility cleaning measures.



The most labor-intensive step was re-designing the operations floor to meet social distancing guidelines. Dozens of monitors, computers and desks were re-arranged or removed, and hundreds of cables were re-routed. Completed in August, the re-design enables Airmen to maintain six feet distance during operations and training missions.



These measures have been successful. Despite New York’s high COVID case counts early in the pandemic, only one EADS member contracted the virus in the last six months. The member was exposed outside the facility and quickly recovered.



As the pandemic continues, education has become the centerpiece of unit protective measures.



“We have an intelligent work force clearly focused on remaining healthy and it’s made communicating the protective measures and continually evolving health information much easier,” said Col. Joseph F. Roos, the 224th ADG Commander. (The ADG provides the New York Air National Guardsmen who conduct the EADS mission.)



“We’re helped by the fact that our Airmen and civilian employees realize that it’s not just about them,” Roos added. “Our members live in the surrounding communities. Their spouses work at local businesses and their children attend local schools. They’re invested in eliminating the spread of COVID and are very receptive to the health information provided to them.”



The unit has implemented installation health screenings and mandatory temperature checks at the facility’s entry control point. Virtual software has been widely used to reduce in-person meetings and an existing ultraviolet (UV) disinfection system, which destroys more than 99% of all airborne contaminants entering the BCC, has been leveraged to provide an added layer of defense.



Several steps also have been taken to keep the unit’s dispersed Airmen socially and emotionally connected.



“It was evident from the start that one of our biggest challenges was keeping our Airmen connected,” Bishop said. “It’s hard. Nothing replaces in-person communication, but we’ve taken multiple steps – virtual awards and promotion ceremonies and on-line social events – to let our people know they are not alone.”

