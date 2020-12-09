Winchester, Virginia resident retires from the Army Reserve with 32 years of service

Courtesy Photo | Winchester, Virginia native, Brig. Gen. Lisa L. Doumont pictured with her husband,...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Winchester, Virginia native, Brig. Gen. Lisa L. Doumont pictured with her husband, Joe, Sept. 12, 2020 on Joint Base San Antonio, Texas. Doumont has retired from the U.S. Army Reserve after 32 years of service after relinquishing command of the Army Reserve Medical Readiness and Training Command. (Photo by Cpt. Govanni McCall, MRTC.) see less | View Image Page

Brig. Gen. Lisa Doumont retired after 32 years of military service in a ceremony held at the U.S. Army Medical Command Museum amphitheater on Joint Base San Antonio, Texas on Sept. 12, 2020.



Lt. Gen. R. Scott Dingle, U.S. Army Surgeon General and Commanding General of US Army Medical Command, presided over the event in which Doumont also relinquished command of the Army Reserve Medical Readiness and Training Command.



“For the past three years, I have been privileged to witness Lisa’s leadership,” said Dingle. “You simply have been phenomenal.”



“On behalf of Army Medicine, I thank you for your tremendous and unconditional leadership to the mission, and the people you’ve led. You can now take a knee, among the United States Army’s long maroon line of exceptional commanding officers,” Dingle added. “Thank you for your life commitment, your leadership, and your service to nation and country.”



Doumont was awarded the Legion of Merit for her years of service that include commanding at the company, battalion and brigade levels. She additionally held assignments across multiple levels of the Department of Defense.



A graduate of Old Dominion University, Doumont earned her commission as a Medical Service officer through the Reserve Officer Training Corps in December of 1988. Her first active duty assignment was as a platoon leader for the 702nd Clearing Company, 85th Medical Battalion at Fort Meade, Maryland. She later served as the officer-in-charge of the Department of Defense DNA Repository at the Armed Forces Institute of Pathology in Rockville, Maryland before transferring to the Army Reserve in 1993.



Other assignments include Director of Reserve Affairs for the Joint Enabling Capabilities Command in Norfolk, Virginia, and Detachment Commander of the 73rd Medical Command Operational Command Post that deployed to Kuwait in support of Operations Enduring Freedom, Resolute Support, and Inherent Resolve.



Doumont served as the Assistant Surgeon General – Force Management, Mobilization, Readiness and Reserve Affairs at the Office of the Surgeon General in Falls Church, Virginia, while also serving as the Deputy Commanding General for the Army Reserve Medical Command in Pinellas Park, Florida. Her final assignment was Commanding the Army Reserve Medical Readiness and Training Command.



This is Doumont’s third Legion of Merit award. Previous awards and decorations include the Bronze Star Medal, the Defense Meritorious Service Medal, the Meritorious Service Medal with 2 Oak Leaf Clusters, the Kosovo Campaign Medal, the Iraq Campaign Medal with Campaign Star and the Expert Field Medical Badge. She is also a recipient of the Order of Military Medical Merit and the Bronze German Armed Forces Efficiency Badge.



Doumont holds a Masters degree in strategic studies from the U.S. Army War College, a Masters degree in business administration from Old Dominion University and has been recognized with the Distinguished Alumni Award for lifetime achievement from Shenandoah University in Winchester, Virginia, where she holds an Associate degree in nursing and is a student in the university’s organizational leadership doctoral program.



She credits her parents with inspiring her to join the military. Her father, Robert, served in the Army Air Corps during World War II and her mother, Lillian, supported the war effort by working in a plant that manufactured mortars.



Doumont and her husband reside in Winchester, Virginia. They have three sons that are continuing her legacy of service. Capt. Patrick Doumont, and 1st Lt. Andrew Doumont both serve in the Army and Capt. Nicholas Doumont serves in the Air Force.



“To my family, thank you for your sacrifices, I am coming home.” said Doumont.