31st MEU Tests Tactical Air Navigation System Aboard USS America

A Marine Air Traffic Control Mobile Team (MMT) assigned the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) supported flight operations using an expeditionary tactical air navigation (TACAN) system from the flight deck of the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6).

The TACAN deployment was part of a test to confirm the MMT’s capability to sustain flight operations while independently deployed.

TACAN systems afloat and ashore provide bearing and distance to land and sea stations, allowing for safe aircraft recovery. All U.S. Navy ships are equipped with TACAN systems. For expeditionary units, an MMT can set up and dismantle their TACAN system within minutes to support rapid personnel extraction and emergency aircraft landings.

“It’s important to flex these capabilities and take them from concept to field operations,” said Commander of Amphibious Squadron Eleven (PHIBRON 11), Capt. Richard Lebron. “The ability to work jointly, whenever and wherever the situation calls, is key to supporting our nation’s priorities in the Indo-Pacific region, and around the globe.”

Integrating both systems underway provides America with an additional air navigation aid if the shipboard system is damaged or malfunctions.

"It was a great opportunity for us to showcase what we can provide in order to support the USS America,” said 1st Lt. Veronica Winkler, officer in charge for the Marine Air Traffic Control Mobile Team.

The test also allows the 31st MEU an opportunity to test the effectiveness of their equipment and personnel in a controlled environment. The MMT plans to conduct additional tests during flight operations in order to further integrate USS America’s tactical air traffic control squadron and strengthen the Navy and Marine Corps team.

