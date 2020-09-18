Oregon’s Own, former Adjutant General Daniel Hokanson becomes National Guard Director

SALEM, Ore. – Over the course of his 34-year military career, Gen. Daniel R. Hokanson has persevered through the rigors and challenges that career Soldiers often encounter; with duty and promotions that come from years of continuous training, deployments, and pioneering determination. A graduate from the United States Military Academy at West Point in 1986, he became an active duty pilot, serving in air cavalry and aircraft armament testing operations, before joining the Oregon National Guard in 1995.



As Hokanson received his fourth star on August 3, 2020, he assumed the responsibility as the Chief of the National Guard Bureau during a ceremony held at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall in Arlington, Virginia. The former Keizer resident is now in command of nearly 450,000 Citizen-Soldiers and Airmen, the highest-ranking officer in the nation's oldest military force.



“This is an important and pivotal time in the history of the National Guard," said Hokanson, addressing those in attendance and stressing the tasks that lie ahead. "We have never been busier or more visible, and our missions have never been more complex and more important. What we do now, and what we do next, will ultimately shape our nation's future."



Becoming just the fourth NGB Chief to serve as a member of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Hokanson served in the Oregon National Guard in a variety of roles before reaching the summit at the National Guard Bureau. From Aide-de-Camp, Office of The Adjutant General, to Commanding the 641st Medical Battalion, then later commanding the 41st Infantry Brigade Combat Team, he finally was chosen to lead the Oregon National Guard as The Adjutant General from August 2013 to August 2015. There were also deployments to Afghanistan to support OPERATION ENDURING FREEDOM and later to Iraq during OPERATION IRAQI FREEDOM.



The U.S. Senate confirmed Hokanson on July 21, following a hearing by the Senate Armed Services Committee earlier in June. He told lawmakers then that this is a pivotal time in the history of the National Guard.



“We face complex, dynamic missions overseas and here at home. The next chief of the National Guard Bureau must continue to effectively navigate this unprecedented landscape and work closely with stakeholders at the international, federal, state and local levels.”



Hokanson emphasizing the role of the National Guard to meet overseas deployment requirements while responding to an immense range of domestic responsibilities, he told the committee that enhancing the diversity of the overall force was a top priority.



“My intent would be to make sure that all of our formations reflect the diversity of the communities which they come from, that the diversity and ethnicity of our nation are reflected at every level of the organization,” he said, stressing the makeup of the National Guard force.



This fact was put to the test in June when, more than 120,000 National Guard Soldiers and Airmen were mobilized worldwide, including more than 40,000 performing domestic support to the COVID-19 pandemic and others activated to civil protests following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis on May 25, 2020.



“Our Citizen-Soldiers and Airmen, at the peak, (in June) responded to these and other events in the homeland while simultaneously meeting all overseas deployment requirements in support of the combatant commanders and the National Defense Strategy,” Hokanson said.



Many of the priorities that Hokanson described as essential during his testimony included; supporting the National Defense Strategy, continuing to enhance the Guard's cyber capabilities, and ensuring the Guard keeps up with the Army and Air Force active-duty components with equipment and interoperability.



“Cyber is one of those fields where the National Guard can provide great benefit to our nation,” he said.



Another noteworthy discussion revolved around the National Guard’s State Partnership Program, paring the National Guard in the states and territories with 89 foreign countries.



“When you look at the National Defense Strategy with respect to allies and growing partners, this provides us another avenue to do that by developing low-level relationships that usually start out with humanitarian assistance and disaster response, but then grow,” Hokanson said.



When Hokanson was Oregon’s adjutant general, he helps develop the Cascadia Playbook, which has been recognized by Department of Defense senior officials and FEMA as a model for disaster planning, preparation and response.



In 2015, Oregon Governor Kate Brown said that the Cascadia Playbook was one of the Nation’s first disaster response books. “His (Hokanson) accomplishments and impact on our State are unprecedented…he made a difference on every level.”



Hokanson's wife, Kelly, also attended the confirmation hearing, as he stressed that, “she is a tireless advocate for military families, and is always the first to make sacrifices for our family.” The couple has three adult children and each all currently serving as commissioned officers.



Hokanson succeeded retiring Air Force Gen. Joseph Lengyel, who like served as the NGB Vice Chief before serving four years and as the director. Hokanson served as Lengyel’s deputy from November of 2016 until June of 2019. Over the past year, Hokanson served as the Director of the Army National Guard, with headquarters also in Arlington, Virginia.



During their Change of Command ceremony on Aug. 3, Lengyel said the Guard has performed brilliantly over the years, particularly during the pandemic response and civil unrest of the past few months.



"I have been a proud witness of the remarkable work the men and the women of the National Guard carry out every day," he said. "You are an indispensable part of the warfighting force."



Noting the role the National Guard has performed under Lengyel’s tenure, Secretary of Defense Mark T. Esper said that Guardsmen have responded to unprecedented crises both home and abroad, ranging from wildfires, volcanic eruptions, hurricanes, and significant flooding.



"Our nation is safer, stronger and more secure due to their dedication to their fellow Americans,” he said.



Sec. Esper said that Lengyel passes the torch to another well-qualified and tested leader, remarking that Hokanson takes charge during one of the most challenging times in our nation’s history.



"As you take the helm, know that we have full faith and confidence in your abilities," said Esper. "The vision and acumen you have demonstrated throughout your career will serve you well as you lead the Guard into the future."



Within weeks of Hokanson taking command, his experience and guidance were already called into action as Hurricane Sally hit the panhandle in the Gulf of Mexico and wildfires in California, Oregon and Washington State had thousands of Guardsmen active to respond.



“We’re here to assist local authorities. Our troops are trained to protect life and property,” said Hokanson after visiting Guardsmen of the fire lines, “Times like this – in fact, 2020 in general – proves just what a tremendous value the National Guard is to our nation.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.18.2020 Date Posted: 09.19.2020 17:04 Story ID: 378511 Location: SALEM, OR, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Oregon’s Own, former Adjutant General Daniel Hokanson becomes National Guard Director, by MSgt John Hughel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.