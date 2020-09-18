South Bend, Ind. native serves aboard USS Halsey

Photo By Petty Officer 3rd Class Andrew Langholf | 200917-N-FA490-1026 EAST CHINA SEA (Sept. 17, 2020) Senior Chief Operations Specialist...... read more read more Photo By Petty Officer 3rd Class Andrew Langholf | 200917-N-FA490-1026 EAST CHINA SEA (Sept. 17, 2020) Senior Chief Operations Specialist Jermaine Weathers, from South Bend, Ind., assigned to Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Halsey (DDG 97), assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Halsey (DDG 97), exercises topside. Building resiliency is a necessary part of every forward-deployed Sailor’s deployment in order to stay physically and mentally ready. The Sailors of Destroyer Squadron (DESRON 15) are our most valuable asset. Halsey is underway conducting operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific while assigned to DESRON 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Andrew Langholf) see less | View Image Page

Senior Chief Petty Officer Jermaine Lee Weathers is an Operations Specialist, serving aboard USS Halsey homeported out of Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. Halsey is underway in 7th Fleet conducting operations in the Indo-Pacific while assigned to the forward deployed Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15.



In the era of COVID-19, building resilience is a necessary part of every Sailor’s deployment in order to stay physically and mentally ready. Without the normal deployment schedule including port visits for rest and relaxation, Sailors have found effective ways to channel their stress and anxiety.



“I learned the importance of conditioning my mind, body and soul to ensure longevity in times of adversity,” said Weathers. “The more I work out and condition my body I feel stronger, more energetic and able to conquer any task.”



Engaging in activities that you enjoy and find relaxing, and exercising regularly helps build a Sailor’s resiliency. Taking care of ones-self helps to keep the mind and body primed to deal with situations that require prolonged resilience.



“The 7th Fleet area of operations is a different beast, we are faced with a versatile and complex task of maritime operations in one of the most dense marine traffic theatres in the world,” said Weathers. “Staying resilient is essential to maintaining our standard in Air, Surface and Sub-Surface operations.”



A U.S. Navy destroyer is a multi-mission ship that can operate independently or as part of a larger group of ships at sea. The ship is equipped with a vertical launching system, tomahawk missiles, torpedoes, guns and Phalanx close-in weapons systems.



Halsey is underway conducting operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific while assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force.



For more information on Halsey, visit https://www.facebook.com/DESRON15.