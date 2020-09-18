NAVSUP FLC Puget Sound Holds Change of Command Ceremony

BREMERTON, Wash. – Capt. Bernard “Bernie” D. Knox was relieved by Capt. Shawn Triggs as commanding officer of Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Fleet Logistics Center Puget Sound during a virtual change of command ceremony at Naval Base Kitsap-Bremerton Sept. 18. Rear Adm. Stephen Barnett, Commander Navy Region Northwest, presided over the event.



Due to COVID-19 social distancing restrictions, the ceremony was conducted in the command’s conference room and broadcast live over the internet. Military and civilian staff, local dignitaries and military leadership, and families from around the country logged in to watch the proceedings and submit live comments throughout the ceremony.



Knox assumed command in August 2018. His notable accomplishments include his swift and decisive response to the COVID-19 threat, ensuring protection of the NAVSUP FLCPS workforce while providing uninterrupted contracting and logistics support to the fleet.



“Under his leadership, FLC Puget Sound has provided exceptional logistics and supply management support to the area commands. This ensured that they could maintain readiness and successfully complete mission requirement,” said Barnett.



Triggs is a native of Oak Harbor, Wash. His previous assignments include tours aboard the USS Nimitz (CVN 68), USS Alaska (SSBN 32) and deployment as an individual augmentee to Afghanistan.



“I am honored and humbled to command this amazing team of experts. Our customers have a significant role in our Senior Leaders’ ability to execute the National Security Strategy and National Defense Strategy as long as we continue to excel at our jobs. We will continue to be the committed, passionate, and principled provider of choice for our region,” said Triggs.



A retirement ceremony for Knox followed the change of command. Rear Adm. Peter Stamatopoulos, Commander, Naval Supply Systems Command and 49th Chief of Supply Corps, praised Knox for his numerous achievements over a naval career that spanned over 37 years.



“Bernie has spent almost four decades and served at the epicenter of activity aboard Guided Missile Frigates and Destroyers, Aircraft Carriers, Landing Helicopter Dock amphibious assault ships and even boots-on-the-ground in Iraq… always at the ready to protect America from attack and preserving our strategic influence in key regions around the world. No one else on the planet can do what we do as naval logisticians,” said Stamatopoulos.



NAVSUP FLC Puget Sound is one of eight FLCs under Commander, NAVSUP. Headquartered in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, and employing a diverse, worldwide workforce of more than 22,500 military and civilian personnel, NAVSUP's mission is to provide supplies, services, and quality-of-life support to the Navy and joint warfighter. Learn more at www.navsup.navy.mil, www.facebook.com/navsup and https://twitter.com/navsupsyscom.



NAVSUP FLC Puget Sound provides operational logistics, business and support services to Navy, Coast Guard, Military Sealift Command, and other Joint and Allied Forces. Products and services include contracting, fuels, global logistics, hazardous material management, household goods, integrated logistics support, material management, postal, regional transportation and warehousing.



