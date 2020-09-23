Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Airman Leadership School class 20-6

    Staff Sgt. Adam Reszel, right, assigned to the 49th Equipment Maintenance

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    09.23.2020

    Story by Airman 1st Class Quion Lowe 

    49th Wing Public Affairs

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, N.M. -- 48 Airmen graduated from Holloman’s Airman Leadership School, Sept. 22.

    ALS is a six-week military education course designed to prepare new staff sergeants and senior airmen for supervisory duties and is required before fulfilling the role of frontline supervisor. Topics covered include leadership, followership, communication skills and the profession of arms.

    ALS is the first of three in-residence courses required for Airmen and all graduates are awarded the Noncommissioned Officer Development Ribbon. The other in-residence courses include the NCO Academy, which is designed for those in the rank of technical sergeant, and the Senior NCO Academy, which is designed for those in the SNCO tier.

    Congratulations to ALS class 20-6:

    Senior Airman Aharon Garcia, 49th Component Maintenance Squadron

    Senior Airman Bryan Oakley, 635th Materiel Maintenance Support Squadron

    Staff Sgt. Christian Traynor, 54th Operations Support Squadron

    Senior Airman Daniel Xiong, 49th Maintenance Group

    Senior Airman Dwayne Gilbert, 635th Material Maintenance Squadron

    Senior Airman Dwight Kile II, 49th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron

    Senior Airman Ghalong Purnama, 49th Equipment Maintenance Squadron

    Staff Sgt. Christian Ruiz, 49th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron

    Staff Sgt. William Calhoun, 49th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron

    Senior Airman Ruben Llamas, 49th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron

    Senior Airman Jessica Lavery, 49th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron

    Staff Sgt. Ravin Brackin, 49th Civil Engineer Squadron

    Staff Sgt. Joseph Rasnick, 49th Civil Engineer Squadron

    Staff Sgt. Michael Harrison, 49th Civil Engineer Squadron

    Senior Airman Robert Frey III, 49th Civil Engineer Squadron

    Staff Sgt. Leon Louis, 49th Civil Engineer Squadron

    Staff Sgt. James Harvey Jr., 49th Component Maintenance Squadron

    Senior Airman David Delancey, 49th Component Maintenance Squadron

    Staff Sgt. William Wolverton, 49th Component Maintenance Squadron

    Senior Airman Ryan Spivey, 49th Equipment Maintenance Squadron

    Staff Sgt. Noah Lozen, 49th Equipment Maintenance Squadron

    Senior Airman Melody Sirl, 49th Force Support Squadron

    Staff Sgt. Hadden Carmadelle, 49th Logistics Readiness Squadron

    Staff Sgt. Tomas Grove Jr., 49th Logistics Readiness Squadron

    Staff Sgt. Ada Kamez, 49th Logistics Readiness Squadron

    Staff Sgt. Preston Kimberlin, 49th Logistics Readiness Squadron

    Senior Airman Serrano Villanueva, 49th Logistics Readiness Squadron

    Staff Sgt. Tarrell Newell Jr., 49th Logistics Readiness Squadron

    Senior Airman Andrew Martinez, 49th Maintenance Group

    Senior Airman Mitchell Edison, 49th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron

    Staff Sgt. Renee Villa, 49th Security Forces Squadron

    Staff Sgt. Joab Bukasa, 49th Security Forces Squadron

    Senior Airman Alex Boyungs, 49th Security Forces Squadron

    Staff Sgt. Gabriel Torres, 49th Security Forces Squadron

    Staff Sgt. John Valentine, 49th Security Forces Squadron

    Senior Airman Olivia Hewitt, 635th Materiel Maintenance Support Squadron

    Senior Airman Stephen Welter, 635th Materiel Maintenance Support Squadron

    Senior Airman Isaiah Trujillo, 635th Materiel Maintenance Support Squadron

    Staff Sgt. Leodan Zapata, 7th Air Support Operations Squadron

    Senior Airman David Augustine, 849th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron

    Senior Airman , Ian Tankersley, 849th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron

    Senior Airman, Gilbert Sciarretta, 849th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron

    Senior Airman Dustin Ouellette, 849th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron

    Senior Airman William Griffith II, 9th Attack Squadron

    Senior Airman Adam Reszel, 49th Equipment Maintenance Squadron

    Senior Airman Harold Fisher, 49th Maintenance Group

    Staff Sgt. Bradyn Roland, 54th Operations Support Squadron

