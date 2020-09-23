Airman Leadership School class 20-6

HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, N.M. -- 48 Airmen graduated from Holloman’s Airman Leadership School, Sept. 22.



ALS is a six-week military education course designed to prepare new staff sergeants and senior airmen for supervisory duties and is required before fulfilling the role of frontline supervisor. Topics covered include leadership, followership, communication skills and the profession of arms.



ALS is the first of three in-residence courses required for Airmen and all graduates are awarded the Noncommissioned Officer Development Ribbon. The other in-residence courses include the NCO Academy, which is designed for those in the rank of technical sergeant, and the Senior NCO Academy, which is designed for those in the SNCO tier.



Congratulations to ALS class 20-6:



Senior Airman Aharon Garcia, 49th Component Maintenance Squadron



Senior Airman Bryan Oakley, 635th Materiel Maintenance Support Squadron



Staff Sgt. Christian Traynor, 54th Operations Support Squadron



Senior Airman Daniel Xiong, 49th Maintenance Group



Senior Airman Dwayne Gilbert, 635th Material Maintenance Squadron



Senior Airman Dwight Kile II, 49th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron



Senior Airman Ghalong Purnama, 49th Equipment Maintenance Squadron



Staff Sgt. Christian Ruiz, 49th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron



Staff Sgt. William Calhoun, 49th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron



Senior Airman Ruben Llamas, 49th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron



Senior Airman Jessica Lavery, 49th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron



Staff Sgt. Ravin Brackin, 49th Civil Engineer Squadron



Staff Sgt. Joseph Rasnick, 49th Civil Engineer Squadron



Staff Sgt. Michael Harrison, 49th Civil Engineer Squadron



Senior Airman Robert Frey III, 49th Civil Engineer Squadron



Staff Sgt. Leon Louis, 49th Civil Engineer Squadron



Staff Sgt. James Harvey Jr., 49th Component Maintenance Squadron



Senior Airman David Delancey, 49th Component Maintenance Squadron



Staff Sgt. William Wolverton, 49th Component Maintenance Squadron



Senior Airman Ryan Spivey, 49th Equipment Maintenance Squadron



Staff Sgt. Noah Lozen, 49th Equipment Maintenance Squadron



Senior Airman Melody Sirl, 49th Force Support Squadron



Staff Sgt. Hadden Carmadelle, 49th Logistics Readiness Squadron



Staff Sgt. Tomas Grove Jr., 49th Logistics Readiness Squadron



Staff Sgt. Ada Kamez, 49th Logistics Readiness Squadron



Staff Sgt. Preston Kimberlin, 49th Logistics Readiness Squadron



Senior Airman Serrano Villanueva, 49th Logistics Readiness Squadron



Staff Sgt. Tarrell Newell Jr., 49th Logistics Readiness Squadron



Senior Airman Andrew Martinez, 49th Maintenance Group



Senior Airman Mitchell Edison, 49th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron



Staff Sgt. Renee Villa, 49th Security Forces Squadron



Staff Sgt. Joab Bukasa, 49th Security Forces Squadron



Senior Airman Alex Boyungs, 49th Security Forces Squadron



Staff Sgt. Gabriel Torres, 49th Security Forces Squadron



Staff Sgt. John Valentine, 49th Security Forces Squadron



Senior Airman Olivia Hewitt, 635th Materiel Maintenance Support Squadron



Senior Airman Stephen Welter, 635th Materiel Maintenance Support Squadron



Senior Airman Isaiah Trujillo, 635th Materiel Maintenance Support Squadron



Staff Sgt. Leodan Zapata, 7th Air Support Operations Squadron



Senior Airman David Augustine, 849th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron



Senior Airman , Ian Tankersley, 849th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron



Senior Airman, Gilbert Sciarretta, 849th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron



Senior Airman Dustin Ouellette, 849th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron



Senior Airman William Griffith II, 9th Attack Squadron



Senior Airman Adam Reszel, 49th Equipment Maintenance Squadron



Senior Airman Harold Fisher, 49th Maintenance Group



Staff Sgt. Bradyn Roland, 54th Operations Support Squadron

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.23.2020 Date Posted: 09.23.2020 16:28 Story ID: 378497 Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Airman Leadership School class 20-6, by A1C Quion Lowe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.