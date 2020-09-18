We stand together

“I've been on the low, I’ve been taking my time. I feel like I'm out of my mind. It feels like my life ain't mine (who can relate? woo). I've been on the low, I’ve been taking my time. I feel like I'm out of my mind. It feels like my life ain't mine, I don't wanna be alive. I don't wanna be alive. I just wanna die today. I just wanna die and let me tell you why.”



These are lyrics sang by Sir Robert Bryson Hall II or the rap artist known as Logic. The song, "1-800-283-8255 (National Suicide Prevention Lifeline)," details the story of a person in suicidal crisis who calls the Lifeline and finds hope through the support of a Lifeline crisis counselor. This song started a movement throughout the rap community about suicide. It focused on bringing awareness to suicide, depression, and anxiety.



September is Suicide Prevention and Awareness Month. William Beaumont Army Medical Center’s Department of Behavioral Health stresses that one of the first steps toward combatting suicide is to recognize the warning signs.



"Suicide is a public health concern where the active duty population has experienced an unprecedented burden due to fear of seeking help.



Raising awareness enables the Army to cultivate an environment that allows Soldiers to speak more comfortably regarding thoughts related to suicide. Additionally this allows for collaboration in our formations and helps to reduce stigma associated with suicide," said 1st Lt. Marlon Dortch, treatment manager, Family Advocacy Program.



According to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP), suicide is the 10th leading cause of death in the nation, and in 2018 there were an estimated 1.4 million suicide attempts.



Dortch said we combat suicide by reducing stigma through education and shifting the culture by encouraging and supporting help-seeking behaviors. Seeking behavioral health care when we begin to feel anxious or depressed helps minimize suicide risk. It allows for appropriate treatment and management of symptoms. While suicide is complex, it is vital to recognize changing behaviors to help formations to seek behavioral health care early before their symptoms worsen.



Programs like ACE (Ask, Care, Escort) Suicide Intervention assist the Army with training and prevention. The ACE program is a three-hour training that gives Soldiers the skills and knowledge to intervene with those at risk for suicide.



"The Army's approved suicide prevention and awareness training model is ACE - Ask, Care, Escort. If you believe someone is suicidal, the best method is to ask them directly if they are having thoughts of suicide. Care can be demonstrated by offering a listening ear and non-judgmental support during challenging times. If you believe someone is actively suicidal and/or expressing thoughts of harming themselves, escort them to their assigned Embedded Behavioral Health Clinic, to the WBAMC Emergency Room, or dial 911," said Dortch



If someone needs help, they should reach out to the Military crisis line number, 1-800-273-8255 or the WBAMC Department of Behavioral Health. Chaplains are also available for assistance.

