U.S. Fleet Cyber Command/U.S. 10th Fleet holds Change of Command

FORT GEORGE G. MEAD, Md. (NNS) – Vice Adm. Ross Myers relieved Vice Adm. Timothy “T.J.” White as commander, U.S. Fleet Cyber Command/U.S. 10th Fleet (FCC/C10F), during a change of command ceremony at the U.S. Naval Academy, Sept. 18.



Myers, who most recently served as the deputy commander of U.S. Cyber Command, takes the reins of FCC/C10F from White, who will retire after more than 33 years of service.



General Paul Nakasone, commander, U.S. Cyber Command and director of the National Security Agency was the ceremony's guest speaker and presiding officer. He commended White’s exceptional work and leadership while in command.



“T.J. has led Fleet Cyber and 10th Fleet with purpose and focus,” said Nakasone. “I truly value his leadership, his work and his thoughtfulness. During his tenure at Fleet Cyber, T.J.’s leadership and influence greatly expanded the Navy’s ability to conduct cyberspace operations. He provided inspirational and visionary leadership to a staff of more than 600 military, civilian and contracted personnel as well as over 16,000 persons at 24 commands throughout the globe.”



During his comments, White praised the men and women of Fleet Cyber Command for their exceptional work.



“It is and always has been about the people,” said White. “You make it happen. It has been a singularly awesome experience to see you in action and a privilege to be a part of your team.”



White also expressed his confidence in Myers becoming the next commander of FCC/C10F.



“I could not be more pleased than to turn the deck over to Vice Adm. Ross Myers,” said White. “He brings a storied career, an extended horizon view and leadership to ensure that Fleet Cyber Command, 10th Fleet, Navy Space and Joint Force Head Quarters – Cyber are in place and postured to transition from ‘be prepared to’ to ‘on order’. Ross, I’m looking forward to seeing your continued success as you steer this fleet into the future.”



Myers is the sixth flag officer selected to command the Navy’s newest Fleet, which reports directly to the Chief of Naval Operations as an Echelon II command and is responsible for Navy information network operations, offensive and defensive cyberspace operations, space operations and signals intelligence. As such, U.S. Fleet Cyber Command serves as the Navy component command to U.S. Cyber Command, the Navy space component to U.S. Strategic Command, and the Navy’s Service Cryptologic Component Commander under the National Security Agency/Central Security Service.



“To the men and women of Fleet Cyber, 10th Fleet, Navy Space Command and Joint Forces Head Quarters, I am honored and humbled to take the help with such an esteemed fighting force,” Myers said. “I look forward to serving with you.”



A career naval aviator, Myers has led at the squadron, air wing and carrier strike group level. He has also served as the deputy director for Joint Staff Global Operations, executive assistant to the vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and as the vice deputy director for nuclear, homeland defense and current operations. He was also director of plans and policy and then chief of staff prior to being named deputy commander of U.S. Cyber Command.



FCC is responsible for Navy information network operations, offensive and defensive cyberspace operations, space operations, and signals intelligence. Comprised of more than 14,000 Sailors, Reservists and civilians stationed across the world, C10F is the operational arm of FCC and executes its mission through a task force structure similar to other warfare commanders. In this role, C10F provides support of Navy and joint missions in cyber/networks, cryptologic/signals intelligence and space.



For news and information from Commander, U.S. Fleet Cyber Command / U.S. 10th Fleet, visit www.FCC.navy.mil/ or follow us on twitter @USFLEETCYBERCOM and on facebook @USFLTCYBERCOM

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.18.2020 Date Posted: 09.18.2020 16:40 Story ID: 378480 Location: FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, MD, US Web Views: 10 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Fleet Cyber Command/U.S. 10th Fleet holds Change of Command, by PO2 William Sykes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.