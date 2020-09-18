Maritime Training Division - Maritime & Intermodal Training Center

JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. — From commanding vessels to maintaining them, the U.S. Army’s Maritime Training Division at Joint Base Langley-Eustis provides maritime training and certification for the U.S. military.



The Army uses maritime vessels to transport supplies and large equipment across oceans. The MTD provides students with the skills and knowledge required to accomplish the Army’s global maritime logistics and readiness challenges.



“From day-one whether it’s a brand-new warrant officer or brand-new private, you have to be well rounded,” said Tod Hoeckel, MTD marine engineering and electrical instructor. “We focus on a lot of theory and academics, but then we like to put all that into practice.”

The MTD training center includes many disciplines from vessel command and leadership, to hands-on marine engine mechanics, electronics and hydraulics.



Warrant officers learn the skills and knowledge to command Army class A1 and A2 sea-going vessels. The school trains future marine engineering and deck officers who must understand all aspects of watercraft operations, navigation, maintenance, and safety.



“They cross oceans, so when they get out there they have to be able to maintain the vessel,” said Hoeckel. “Our goal here is that within the crew there is enough knowledge and skill that they can fix any problem that arises.”



Most of the students are U.S. Army soldiers, but the MTD regularly provides training and certification for U.S. Coast Guard and Navy students.



“The training here is a mixture of everything, and this is the most hands-on training I’ve ever had,” said U.S. Navy Enginemen Third Class Preston King, MTD Chief Engineering Course student. “It’s a big culture shock to come here. I was like, ‘wow, I’ve never learned any of this.’ But that’s why we come here, to figure it out.”



Most of the instructors at the MTD are retired military who have worked in maritime operations for over 20 years. With their extensive knowledge and continued education, the instructors set high expectations for their students.



“They know exactly what they want to a ‘T’,” said King about his instructors. “They are the best I’ve seen, and with all their experience there is a reason why they are here.”



No matter what experience level students come into the training center with, the instructors ensure all students leave with the ability to handle themselves on the open water.



The MTD at Joint Base Langley-Eustis is part of the Army’s larger Maritime & Intermodal Training Department. The M&ITD is responsible for initial and secondary watercraft, cargo handling and rail operations training.



To learn more about the M&ITD please visit: https://transportation.army.mil/maritime/mitd.html.

