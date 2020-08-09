Raiders wrap up unique first of its kind NTC rotation

Photo By Capt. Daniel Parker | An M1128 mobile gun system assigned to Echo Troop, 2nd Squadron, 1st Cavalry Regiment,...... read more read more Photo By Capt. Daniel Parker | An M1128 mobile gun system assigned to Echo Troop, 2nd Squadron, 1st Cavalry Regiment, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, moves through the training area during the combined arms live fire portion of National Training Center Rotation 20-09, at Fort Irwin, California, August 25, 2020. The 1st SBCT executed NTC rotation 20-09 with the support of additional units from the active duty, U.S. Army Reserves, the U.S. Army National Guard and the United States Air Force. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Daniel Parker) see less | View Image Page

FORT IRWIN, Calif. - Through sweat, grit, resilience and utter determination, the 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division “Raiders” completed what was a unique month-long rotation at the National Training Center, from Aug. to Sept.



After weeks of planning and preparation, Raiders wrapped up their month-long training into the NTC desert, packing for the return to the mountain post.



Coming off an Emergency Deployment Readiness Exercise (EDRE), Raiders were ready weeks prior to even setting boots on the ground at NTC.



“It was preceded by an EDRE which proved our ability to deploy and project combat power on no notice.” said Maj. Jim Marione, executive officer for the Raiders.



If that did not pose enough challenge, after COVID-19 swept through the nation, many changes and precautions had to take place.



There was a mandatory screening and COVID-19 testing that occurred before Raiders left Fort Carson. Soldiers were also screened before returning to Fort Carson.



“To ensure the safety and health of our Soldiers and local community, prior to deploying to NTC every Soldier was tested and screened for COVID-19.” said Marione.



Another aspect that made this rotation unique was the expeditionary Reception, Staging, Onward Movement and Integration (RSO&I) which included the brigade bringing nearly all its own equipment to NTC.



With over 4000 personnel and 1600 pieces of equipment brought forward to NTC. Raiders went into the rotation as the first active duty unit to conduct an expeditionary deployment in to ‘the box.’



“There is no going to the Rotational Unit Bivouac Area, just straight field time.” said Sgt. 1st class Filomeno Elizondo, the noncommissioned officer in charge of the brigades S4 section, which is responsible for supply and logistics. “Get off the bus, get your gear and sleep in the field.”



The RSO&I process, which normally occurs during the first week inside the RUBA became a process done out in the training area.



During the RSOI period Raiders were able to jump start their planning phase as well as situate all the assets.



Soldiers with the Raider brigade were able effectively work with one another, as well as other members from different units.



“We got to train with all our integrated assets,” said Sgt. 1st Class Alexander Kraus, the first sergeant for Charlie Company, 4th Battalion, 9th Infantry Regiment, 1st SBCT, 4th Inf. Div. “ Members from other units and other branches were able to come together and do what needed to be done.”



In addition to the Soldiers from Raider Brigade, Airmen assigned to the Tactical Air Control Party also supported the training.



However, Raiders had no breaks when it came to prepping for and executing their mission.



“The most challenging part was doing all the training in the current environment.” said Kraus, “Record setting temperatures added onto the already ongoing challenge.”



Temperatures in the NTC desert ranged in the 120’s and even hit a record high of 130 degrees.



While the temperatures and environment were brutal, it did not stop Raiders from accomplishing its mission.



At the conclusion of the rotation and the accomplishment of its mission, Raiders walked away having learned and gained a considerable amount of knowledge and experience.



“This training has absolutely reinvigorated my commitment to the unit. said Marione, “By exposing our formation to so many environmental and situational challenges, this training allowed us to show others and ourselves the grit and determination of our Soldiers and unit.”