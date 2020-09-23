NAVSUP BSC Recognizes Exemplary Civilian Service

Courtesy Photo | Official logo of Naval Supply Systems Command Business Systems Center. U.S. Navy file...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Official logo of Naval Supply Systems Command Business Systems Center. U.S. Navy file photo (Released) see less | View Image Page

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. – Twenty-two Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Business Systems Center (BSC) employees were recognized for their exemplary performance of duty and commitment to Navy civilian service during a virtual awards ceremony, September 17.



During the ceremony, Capt. Gene Cash, commanding officer, NAVSUP BSC, and department directors recognized the contributions of more than 600 civilian employees and presented the command’s annual awards for 2020.



“While we could not meet in person for this year’s awards ceremony due to restrictions protecting the health and safety of our workforce, it is vital that we take time and recognize the outstanding contributions of our employees,” said Cash. “Your innovative efforts are the backbone for sustaining readiness throughout the NAVSUP Enterprise, and enable our warfighters to accomplish their mission around the globe.”



Toan Ngo, project manager and business intelligence lead for Data/Analytics Solutions department’s project engagement branch, received NAVSUP BSC’s Leader of the Year award.



“Toan consistently delivered substantial positive impact across several critical command initiatives,” said Hal Gobin, director, NAVSUP BSC Data/Analytics Solutions department. “His persistence in supporting the mission is apparent through his leadership of numerous project teams and his technical expertise enabled NAVSUP BSC to deliver advanced analytic capabilities across the Department of the Navy.”



Eric Sanders, an application software specialist for Logistics Solutions department, received NAVSUP BSC’s Senior Employee of the Year award for his performance supporting multiple NAVSUP BSC managed applications. He completed formal system integration testing for three major afloat applications and provided on-site and remote troubleshooting to address shipboard issues.



“This award really means a lot to me. I was so happy to be recognized because it shows how much support I have in the NAVSUP BSC organization,” said Sanders.



Ricky Cover, a network administrator with the NAVSUP BSC Technology Services department, received the Junior Employee of the Year award for outstanding performance in supporting NAVSUP network operations and administration requirements for Enterprise Logistics Response Teams.



“I appreciate being recognized for all the hard work,” said Cover. “All the nominees worked really hard and NAVSUP BSC does an excellent job of recognizing their employees. I enjoy working with so many people that want to be successful.”



Briana Witwer, project support specialist for NAVSUP Navy Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Business Office, was named the Command Support Employee of the Year.



“Briana has quickly distinguished herself as an up-and-comer in the NAVSUP BSC ERP Business Office. She demonstrated strong organizational and communication skills, built and managed project plans, and provided project support for the stand-up of numerous organic repair sites, including migration of the Supply Material Availability Group into Navy ERP,” said Emery Kutney, director, NAVSUP ERP Business Office and Fleet Logistics Support department.



NAVSUP Enterprise Web Team received NAVSUP BSC’s Team of the Year award for delivering agile, customer-focused solutions supporting the NAVSUP Enterprise and Navy.



The team provided a cost savings of more than $7.6 million, delivered 12 custom web applications, maintained more than 100 existing applications and team collaborations spaces, and provided crucial support to Navy Data Platform and NAVSUP Enterprise cloud efforts.



“I love being a part of solving NAVSUP Enterprise problems quickly and efficiently with IT solutions,” said Mike Brown, project manager for the NAVSUP Enterprise Web Team. “We have a great team. I'm very proud of all of their accomplishments this year and happy that they were recognized!”



NAVSUP BSC Team of the Year recipients included: Shannon Ngo, Mike Brown, Josh Starner, Laura Sedor, Michael Hurwitch, Frank Caloiaro, Christian Coler, John Williams, Matt Myers, Corey Hege, Janet Wickenheiser, Michael Mullineaux, Brian Williams, Kira Fernandez, Jake Apicella, Ryan Heishman, and Benjamin Jacobs.



Following the presentation of annual awards, Donna Beers, former director, Business Management and Comptroller department, was inducted to the NAVSUP BSC Hall of Fame.



Beers retired earlier this year after 34 years of federal service, 16 of those at NAVSUP BSC and Navy Supply Information Systems Activity.



“Her leadership fostered a culture of excellence that empowered award-winning teams in support of NAVSUP BSC’s mission,” said Cash. “Her expert knowledge of NAVSUP’s business processes kept NAVSUP BSC poised for success after success. She applied unwavering integrity throughout all NAVSUP BSC’s business processes as well as her consistent dedication to making NAVSUP BSC the best. Congratulations. Thank you for your steadfast leadership, and welcome to NAVSUP BSC’s Hall of Fame.”



NAVSUP BSC provides the Navy with information systems support through the design, development, and maintenance of systems in the functional areas of logistics, supply chain management, transportation, finance, and accounting and is one of 11 commands under Commander, NAVSUP.



NAVSUP is headquartered in Mechanicsburg and employs a diverse, worldwide workforce of more than 22,500 military and civilian personnel. NAVSUP's mission is to provide supplies, services, and quality-of-life support to the Navy and joint warfighter.



For more information about NAVSUP BSC visit, https://www.navsup.navy.mil/public/navsup/bsc/.