IMSC Holds Maritime Industry and Military Conference

Courtesy Photo | 200917-N-LY941-1012 NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY BAHRAIN, Bahrain (September 17, 2020) –...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | 200917-N-LY941-1012 NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY BAHRAIN, Bahrain (September 17, 2020) – Coalition Task Force (CTF) Sentinel member, Lt. Omar Al Ali, a naval officer from the United Arab Emirates, delivers a presentation during the International Maritime Security Construct’s (IMSC) Stakeholder Conference. CTF Sentinel, the operational arm of the IMSC, is a multinational maritime effort which promotes maritime stability and safe passage, enhancing freedom of navigation throughout key waterways in the Arabian Gulf, Strait of Hormuz, Gulf of Oman, Gulf of Aden, Bab el-Mandeb Strait and Southern Red Sea. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Emily McCamy/Released) see less | View Image Page

The International Maritime Security Construct (IMSC) held an online two-day Stakeholder Conference for maritime industry professionals and military partners at U.S. Naval Support Activity Bahrain Sept. 16-17.



The conference was held to inform maritime industry professionals about regional security, IMSC mission capabilities, Coalition Task Force (CTF) Sentinel current operations as well as the future of the mission.



“The Stakeholders Conference is IMSC's key international engagement event bringing together security partners from across the region and industry,” said CTF Sentinel Plans Director, Cdr. Paul Garai, Royal Australian Navy. “It included senior military and industry leaders to share information and discuss improvements in maritime security that have deterred malign activity and reassured shipping for mutual benefit.”



CTF Sentinel is the British-led operational arm of the multi-national IMSC, which deploys ships and aircraft throughout the region as part of an international effort to ensure freedom of navigation and the free flow of commerce in international waters.



The industry-focused portion of the conference featured speakers from supporting maritime organizations such as Oil Companies International Maritime Forum (OCIMF) and the global Risk and Intelligence Consultancy, S-RM.



"The IMSC is delivering on its mission to protect commercial shipping and ensure freedom of navigation,” said OCIMF Maritime Security Adviser, Russell Pegg, OBE. “This in turn provides confidence to owners and managers operating vessels in the Gulf region and more importantly reassurance to the many seafarers employed in the maritime domain.”



The military-focused portion of the conference reinforced the need for a regionally based, mutually supportive maritime security framework that promotes freedom of navigation and prosperity through partnership.



“Our strength is through an understanding of the region – through our regional partners – combined with significant military capability and the basis for an assertive response to illegal and malign activity by a state actor,” said CTF Sentinel Commander, Commodore Rob Bellfield. “Our mandate is focused on supporting commerce and the freedom of navigation so merchant ships may continue to ply their trade unhindered through this region.”