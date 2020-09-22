AMC Leadership visits JB MDL

The Air Mobility Command commander visited Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, Sept. 21-22.



U.S. Air Force Gen. Jacqueline Van Ovost engaged with Mobility Airmen from various units across Joint Base MDL with the goal to further develop and share her vision and priorities for AMC.



“My number one priority is to develop the force because it's our amazing, courageous Airmen that are our competitive advantage,” said Van Ovost. “We want to make sure that they are taken care of as well as their families, so they're resilient, ready for the fight.”



During her visit, Van Ovost communicated the critical role Joint Base MDL Airmen play into the future of AMC.



“JB MDL is squarely in the center of how we're going to ensure that we're more lethal and ready in the future to get after the high end fight and ensure that we remain with the advantage of being able to protect the Joint Force and ensure strategic deterrence in the future,” Van Ovost said. “I've seen some great Airmen that are getting after it here. They're thinking about Joint All Domain Command and Control. They're thinking about full spectrum readiness and coming up with good ideas. They're thinking about how they can connect airplanes in flight, and maybe have new tactics, techniques and procedures to get after what the enemy would try to take away from us. So the good news is, we're thinking about it."



Joint Base MDL has provided a secure and resilient installation throughout the pandemic enabling the Joint Force to complete their missions. Additionally she acknowledged how the pandemic has transformed the work environment and created virtual capabilities for the AMC mission.



“When COVID hit we were very focused on preserving our Airmen and making sure their families were taken care of while they persevered,” Van Ovost explained. “At the same time, the mission here never stopped...so there was an amount of physical presence that needed to occur. Airmen knew exactly what they needed to do and stayed safe while doing it.”



Virtual tools, such as Zoom, generated connectivity between Airmen during these times and allowed AMC to reconsider the way Airmen complete their daily jobs. In light of challenges the nation has faced in recent months, Van Ovost also ensured to express it is every Airman’s role to create a culture of equality within the Air Force.



“We want to make sure that at all levels, people are open to new ideas. The other piece of that is making sure when we listen to people, that we're listening for understanding, and that there’s trust,” Van Ovost said. “If we don't have a trust bond, you may not come to me with a great idea. That's a travesty. We talk about diversity and inclusion, well inclusion is us connecting and understanding each other and trusting each other. That takes time and energy from the supervisors and everybody around. So it's a culture thing. It's a leadership thing. To have open discussions requires fostering empathy. That is the culture that we're going for.”



Before concluding her visit, Van Ovost shared her excitement of taking command of AMC and embracing the challenges that come with it.



“I am glad to be the leader of Air Mobility Command, which is a fantastic command with amazing Airmen," Van Ovost said. "What wakes me up in the morning is the opportunity to ensure that I do my very best to organize, train and equip our Airmen to do their very best. That is the best feeling. That is worth the price of admission for sure."

