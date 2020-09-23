ARNORTH adjusts COVID-19 operations as demand for federal military support decreases

SAN ANTONIO, Texas – At the request of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, U.S. Army North, U.S. Northern Command’s Joint Force Land Component Command, adjusted its COVID-19 operations, and as of today, all of the approximately 740 federal military medical and support professionals from the U.S. Army, U.S. Navy and U.S. Air Force who deployed to Texas and California in July have returned to their home units.



“Through our Defense Coordinating Officers and Defense Coordinating Elements, we remain in constant coordination with the Federal Emergency Management Agency, and have carefully monitored conditions as they relate to COVID-19 in both Texas and California,” said Lt. Gen. Laura J. Richardson, U.S. Army North (Fifth Army) and JFLCC commander. “As demand for federal military support declines, so too can our presence as we reset for potential, future missions directed by the Department of Defense.”



The redeployment of the 740 service members occurred over the last three weeks as these medical professionals and support staff personnel were no longer required.



The first to return to home station were 100 U.S. Air Force medical providers and support staff at five California hospitals. They redeployed on Aug. 30.



The next to end their mission were approximately 480 U.S. Army and U.S. Navy medical providers and support staff at 13 Texas hospitals. They returned to their units during a three-day period, Sept. 8-10. These Soldiers and Sailors were followed a few days later by 60 U.S. Air Force medical providers and support staff, who concluded operations at three California hospitals, Sept. 12.



The last to leave were 100 U.S. Army and U.S. Navy medical providers and support staff. They redeployed today from three Texas hospitals.



The Department of Defense remains postured to provide capacity and capability when requested by FEMA, in support of local authorities, and is in the COVID-19 fight for as long as needed.



