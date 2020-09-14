Bulk Fuel Company Finds New Ways to Drive the Force Forward

MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. - The Marine Corps is getting smaller, and bulk fuel Marines are taking note.



The Commandant of the Marine Corps Gen. David H. Berger recently directed the force to find a way to get back to its naval roots with a smaller footprint, enabling it to be faster, lighter and more lethal.



“We will build one force – optimized for naval expeditionary warfare in contested spaces, purpose-built to facilitate sea denial and assured access in support of the fleets,” says the 38th Commandant’s Planning Guidance, a guiding framework released by Gen. Berger to help Marines adhere to his vision for the Marine Corps.



Bulk Fuel Company, 8th Engineer Support Battalion (8th ESB), 2nd Marine Logistics Group recently trained in the spirit of this new guidance and conducted a littoral resupply of a forward arming and fueling point (FARP) utilizing an improved ribbon bridge (IRB) at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Sept. 15, 2020.



“We are shrinking our footprint … in support of the maneuver force, transporting fuel to forward operating bases,” said 1st Lt. David Robinson, a platoon commander with Bulk Fuel Company, 8th ESB.



Marines typically use a vehicle fuel truck, such as a “flat rack refueling capability” or an M970 semi-trailer refueler to transport fuel. Both large vehicles are cumbersome and difficult to conceal from aerial observation. The only other way fuel is distributed is through an industrial-sized gas station nicknamed a “fuel farm,” which are usually found at large installations such as Camp Lejeune.



The new concept developed by 8th ESB uses multiple large fuel bladders - which would normally be staged and static - transported on waterways utilizing the IRB. The stored fuel is then pumped to the bladders on shore using a 600-gallon-per-minute pump on board.



The Marines use sea water to simulate the fuel in training. This allows for cost effective and environmentally sound training while maintaining the realism of a forward-deployed setting.



This method of transportation is scalable, enabling it to fit the size of the transportation method and required logistical needs. With the ability to set up multiple small FARP's at different points along the shore, the footprint is minimized while maintaining the fueling capacity of the logistics combat element (LCE).



“Bulk Fuel Company is leaning into innovation and trying to find solutions to the next battle. Our mission isn’t going to change," said Capt. Adam Klemm, an operations officer with 8th ESB. "The force needs fuel to drive itself forward. It’s on us as the subject matter experts to find out what that looks like."



With the Marine Corps standing down three logistics regiments over the past year and restructuring many other combat units, the force is already beginning to change rapidly.



“This is the force that will always adapt and overcome, no matter what the circumstances are," said Gen. Berger. "We fight and win in any clime and place."

