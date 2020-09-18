Pediatric flu vaccine at EACH

Evans Army Community Hospital (EACH) will have pediatric flu vaccines available starting Sept. 21, 2020, for patients assigned to the Pediatric Clinic and Ivy Clinic.



The pediatric flu vaccine is for children 6–35 months of age and recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to prevent or lessen the effects of influenza.



Appointments are required to receive a pediatric flu vaccine. Walk-ins are not permitted due to public health concerns related to COVID-19. To schedule an appointment, call the Colorado Military Health System Access to Care Line at 526-2273.



The Pediatric Clinic and Ivy Clinic are located in the Soldier Family Care Center (SFCC) at EACH. Patients are required to wear a cloth face covering while visiting the hospital and clinics. Cloth face coverings should not be placed on young children under two years of age, anyone who has trouble breathing, or is unconscious, incapacitated or otherwise unable to remove the cloth face covering without assistance.



The CDC encourages everyone to get the annual vaccine to prevent flu illnesses such as bronchitis, pneumonia and ear and sinus infections. While the effectiveness of the vaccine can vary, based on age and chronic health issues, recent studies have shown that the vaccine reduces the chances of developing a flu illness by 40-60 percent.



EACH will announce when the flu vaccine is available here for older beneficiaries in the near future, but there are options available in the local community to receive it earlier. TRICARE beneficiaries, to include active-duty service members, family members and retirees, can also



receive their vaccines from any TRICARE-approved network pharmacy. To find the nearest location, visit www.tricare.mil/flu.



For more information, call the Fort Carson Flu Vaccination Information Line at 526-6422 or visit the EACH Facebook page online for updates on flu vaccine availability at www.facebook.com/EvansArmyCommunityHospital.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.18.2020 Date Posted: 09.18.2020 12:40 Story ID: 378450 Location: FORT CARSON, CO, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Pediatric flu vaccine at EACH, by Jeanine Mezei, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.