Naval Base Point Loma Receives iCommute Award for the Second Consecutive Year

U.S. Navy Story by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jailene Witters



SAN DIEGO--Naval Base Point Loma is being recognized during the Fiscal Year 2020 iCommute Diamond Awards presentation as a Gold Tier recipient. The recognition took pace during a virtual award ceremony hosted by the SANDAG iCommute program on Sept. 17, 2020.



The Diamond Awards recognize employers in the San Diego region who have made strides to promote alternative commute choices in the workplace. This is Naval Base Point Loma’s second year achieving gold which is the second highest out of the four tiers.



SANDAG's iCommute program encourages use of transportation alternatives to help reduce traffic congestion and greenhouse gas emissions by offering commuter assistance.



“iCommute has been a saving grace for those of us living outside the San Diego area,” said Lt. Robert Righetti, operations officer at Naval Base Point Loma. “To save on fuel and car wear over the last year has made an immense impact on our ability to support both our lives at home and working for the military. We’ve saved thousands of dollars in fuel cost and hundreds of gallons of fuel in the short time that we have vanpooled. The program incentivizes a better and more proactive schedule for our work-home balance and places and emphasis on more efficient trip management.”



This program’s impact is important not only to Naval Base Point Loma’s Sailors, but also to its leadership.



“I have always been a big believer in alternative modes of transportation,” said Capt. Kenneth Franklin, commanding officer of Naval Base Point Loma. “SANDAG’s iCommute program is a fantastic one-stop-resource for all San Diegans. If you take advantage of public transportation or ride-share that is time that we can get back in our busy lives. So in the end, it’s not only good for the environment by reducing emissions, good for the community by reducing traffic, it’s good for you!”



To learn more about the SANDAG iCommute program visit http://www.icommutesd.com.

