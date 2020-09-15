USS Harry S. Truman Sailors participate in Navy blood drive

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Sailors assigned to the aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) participated in a blood drive held at Naval Medical Center Portsmouth, Sept. 15.

According to Lt. Katherine Shaffer, Truman’s blood drive coordinator, donations collected at the blood drive will be sent to deployed military assets and civilian hospitals.

“All the donated blood gets rigorously tested,” said Shaffer. “Depending on those test results, Sailors may be eligible to be a part of our walking blood bank, the primary way we take care of our Sailors during a mass casualty situation.”

Truman’s walking blood bank consists of Sailors who have been tested and identified as optimal blood donors. These blood donors are eligible to supply blood immediately following a potential casualty situation to help save their shipmates’ lives, said Shaffer.

Shaffer describes the process of giving blood as very straightforward. “You check in, check some paperwork to verify your health history, and are called up to donate,” said Shaffer. “It takes about 30 minutes. The donation process is actually pretty short, but there’s a 15-minute waiting period afterwards to allow donors to rest and drink plenty of water.”

Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Equipment) 1st Class John Lowry, a Truman Sailor and repeat donor, said the process has always been quick and easy.

“It helps out a lot of people in need,” said Lowry. “With everything going on in the world right now, it’s just important that we help each other out as much as possible. You have to do your part.”

There are some restrictions for who is eligible to donate blood to make sure the blood is safe for use, described Shaffer.

“If you’ve recently received a tattoo from certain states, you may be disqualified from eligibility,” said Shaffer. “If you have certain medical conditions or take certain medications, you wouldn’t be a good candidate for donation. If you’ve either traveled to or lived in certain regions, you may be disqualified as well.”

According to Shaffer, Truman’s medical department set some command goals for the blood drive.

“Truman has 60 appointment slots per blood drive, so our goal is to fill all of those spots,” said Shaffer. “After all the testing and donations are done, we would also like to add 100 people to our walking blood bank roster.”

Establishing a strong blood bank roster is the most important goal Truman has set for the event, explained Shaffer, because of the importance of having an independent lifeline of blood during an underway emergency.

“Participating in the blood drive says something about who you are,” said Shaffer. “You’re willing to do anything to help save the life of possibly one of your best friends on the ship. You can have a direct impact on someone’s life.”

The next blood drive is scheduled for Oct. 26. Sailors can sign up to reserve an appointment slot online at militarydonor.com.

