Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    97 AMW vice commander, mobility students remember 9/11

    97 AMW vice commander, mobility students remember 9/11

    Photo By Senior Airman Breanna Klemm | U.S. Air Force Col. Jason Pavelschack, the 97th Air Mobility Wing vice commander,...... read more read more

    ALTUS AFB, OK, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2020

    Story by Senior Airman Breanna Klemm 

    97th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Jason Pavelshack, the 97th Air Mobility Wing vice commander, spoke to mobility students from the 97th Training Squadron during their final formation September 11, 2020 at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma. Every Friday, students, instructors and leadership from the 97th TRS hold a final formation to conclude the end of the duty week and start of the weekend. During today’s formation, Pavelshack spoke to mobility Airmen about his memories of 9/11 and the importance of remembering the day. Pavelshack explained how he was only in the Air Force for four years before the attacks on 9/11 happened. He recalls how the perspective of the military changed after 9/11 and made the service stronger overall.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 09.11.2020
    Date Posted: 09.18.2020 11:27
    Story ID: 378432
    Location: ALTUS AFB, OK, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 97 AMW vice commander, mobility students remember 9/11, by SrA Breanna Klemm, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    9/11
    students
    Air Force
    training
    Altus AFB
    Training Squadron
    Vice Commander
    AETC
    97 AMW
    97 TRS
    final form

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT