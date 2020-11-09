97 AMW vice commander, mobility students remember 9/11

U.S. Air Force Col. Jason Pavelshack, the 97th Air Mobility Wing vice commander, spoke to mobility students from the 97th Training Squadron during their final formation September 11, 2020 at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma. Every Friday, students, instructors and leadership from the 97th TRS hold a final formation to conclude the end of the duty week and start of the weekend. During today’s formation, Pavelshack spoke to mobility Airmen about his memories of 9/11 and the importance of remembering the day. Pavelshack explained how he was only in the Air Force for four years before the attacks on 9/11 happened. He recalls how the perspective of the military changed after 9/11 and made the service stronger overall.

Date Taken: 09.11.2020, by SrA Breanna Klemm