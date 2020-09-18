2020 Department of Defense Spirit of Hope Awards

Although the public ceremony that was originally scheduled for September 17th was cancelled due to safety concerns brought on by the COVID-19 outbreak, the Department of Defense still acknowledges and celebrates the six honorees selected by their respective components to receive the 2020 Spirit of Hope Award.



Since 2000, this Award has been presented by the Office of the Secretary of Defense, the Military Services, and the U.S. Coast Guard to individuals or organizations that epitomize selfless service and dedicated commitment to our military. In 2008, the presentation of this award was combined into a joint ceremony held in the fall.



The Spirit of Hope Award, named after the famous entertainer Mr. Bob Hope, characterizes the values that he embodied in his service to men and women in uniform: Duty, Honor, Courage, Loyalty, Commitment, Integrity, and Selfless Dedication. Each of these recipients received citation, along with a bronze medallion bearing the likeness of Mr. Hope.



This year’s honorees are: Ms. April Maletz nominated by the Office of the Secretary of Defense; Specialist Kevin Brown nominated by the Department of the Army; The City of New York nominated by the Department of the Navy; Ms. Vicki Mullen nominated by the United States Marine Corps; Ms. Linda Ambard nominated by the Department of the Air Force; The Coast Guard Sector Long Island Sound Chief Petty Officer Association New Haven Chapter nominated by the United States Coast Guard.



This year’s recipients of the Spirit of Hope Award have accomplished works that best exemplify the values exhibited by Bob Hope in his service to our men and women in uniform: Provided countless hours and support to the Honor Flight Network to respect our Nation's veterans while also reconnecting them to the public they served; Selflessly supported our veterans of World War II, Korea, and Vietnam by transporting them to Washington, D.C. to visit the memorials dedicated to honoring those who have served and sacrificed for our country; Spent innumerable hours identifying gaps, determining solutions, and resourcing shortfalls in caring for Soldiers within formation; Devoted the last twelve years serving in multiple roles within the Wounded Warrior population; Developed expedited hiring processes with over 50 federal agencies and corporations, resulting in increased hiring of veterans; Serving as the Supervisory Transition Program Manager for the Wounded Warrior Regiment; Securing professional training for transition staff to ensure Wounded Warriors received the best possible services; The City of New York was instrumental in promoting the support of deployed military and their family members, wounded warriors, veterans, and visiting ships; Over the last four decades, the city has hosted Fleet Week in New York, which has become the Nation's largest celebration of the sea services; Volunteered countless hours with the Tragedy Assistance Program to mentor surviving family members; Providing monetary assistance to service members experiencing hardships, providing baby care supplies to new parents, and aid in the community and performing heartfelt acts of personal service to needy families.

