Combined Resolve XIV starts with battle periods at Hohenfels Training Area

HOHENFELS, Germany -- U.S. and multinational allies and partners were ready to build interoperability as Combined Resolve XIV started its first battle period Sept. 17 in Hohenfels Training Area, Germany.



Combined Resolve XIV is a Headquarters Department of the Army directed multinational exercise designed to build 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division’s readiness and enhance interoperability with allied forces to fight and win.



“It is extremely important for us to be here in Europe and reassure our partners and allies,” said Col. Terry Tillis, 2nd ABCT, 3rd Inf. Div. Commander. “Our Soldiers will gain an appreciation for working with allied partners and increasing interoperability.”



The 2nd ABCT, 3rd Inf. Div., commonly known as the Spartan Brigade, is based out of Fort Stewart, Georgia.



The unit has been deployed in Europe since February 2020 and participated in exercises such as Allied Spirit since being in theater. The unit also assumed the Atlantic Resolve mission in July.



Prior to arriving in Hohenfels for Combined Resolve XIV, the Soldiers prepared for the exercise by conducting a combined arms live-fire exercise in Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany.



Now on the ground in Hohenfels, the Soldiers will further enhance their mission readiness by honing and retaining a high level of lethality.



“Our Soldiers are also going to build confidence in themselves and their weapons systems,” said Tillis. “The training helps us hone our standard operating procedures and build a team within teams.”



The 1st Cavalry Division based out of Fort Hood, Texas, is serving in the higher command, or HICON, role during the exercise.



According to Brig. Gen. Brett Sylvia, 1st Cav. Div. Commander, exercises like Combined Resolve XIV provide the division with opportunities to enhance relationships and show their commitment to multinational allies and partners.



“One of the things that we really look forward to in all of these exercises is building what we call ‘human interoperability,’” said Sylvia.



“It is the trust and understanding with our multinational partners that leads to the other forms of interoperability. Building these relationships just further shows our commitment to our partners and allies and, as we build that shared understanding of each other's systems and processes, we become a much stronger team.”



Combined Resolve XIV is comprised of three battle periods during a 10-day period.



Leading the exercise and its design is the Joint Multinational Readiness Center located on Hohenfels Training Area.



JMRC is one of the 7th Army Training Command’s directorates and operates the U.S. Army’s only Europe-based combat training center. The directorate provides a realistic, complex operational environment for training audiences.



According to Lt. Col. Troy Gillett, JMRC Operations Group Chief of Staff, the directorate continues to implement COVID-19 prevention measures in the exercise in order to keep participants and community members safe.



“JMRC’s approach to Combine Resolve XIV remains focused on providing a competitive training environment for the rotational unit while simultaneously ensuring the safety of our community,” said Gillett.



Gillet said that JMRC leaders and personnel were able to adapt to the current training environment by executing further mitigation measures.



“JMRC must adapt to the fastest and effective solutions to minimize the spread of the second wave of COVID-19 while also implementing proven mitigation techniques executed during previous training rotations,” said Gillett.



“Combined with our community’s collaboration and solidarity against the COVID-19 fight, there is no doubt we will execute another successful rotation at JMRC.”



Combined Resolve XIV will finish Sept. 29.



Other units participating in the Combined Resolve XIV are 101st Combat Aviation Brigade, 18th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 407th Civil Affairs Battalion, the Nevada National Guard, and 3rd Battalion, 121st Infantry Regiment of the Georgia National Guard.



Participating nations include France, Italy, Lithuania, North Macedonia, Poland, Romania, Slovenia and Ukraine.



For more information on Combined Resolve XIV, visit https://www.7atc.army.mil/CombinedResolve/.