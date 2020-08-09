Resolute Castle 20, 7 Projects 30 days

The U.S. Army 15th Engineer Battalion drove long into the night to reach multiple locations in Poland to participate in Resolute Castle 20. Seven projects, four locations, with 30 days to complete.



“I am extremely proud of the Soldiers of the 15th Engineer Battalion, for working so hard this past month,” said Lt. Colonel Jessica Goffena, commander.



Resolute Castle is normally a multinational exercise, due to Covid-19, the 15th Engineer Battalion from Grafenwoehr, Germany, was the only unit to participate.



During the exercise infrastructure improvement was the key goal. A lightning protection system was installed around the ammunition holding area at Forward Operating Site, Swieteszow. Several large lightning rods were installed between the ammunition storage facilities, daisy chained with wires buried under the earth to conduct any electricity into the ground safely away from the storage facilities.



Another project that was completed was the railhead byway. The byway was upgraded from FOS Trzebien to the railhead, so that when vehicles arrived at the railhead, they would meet the agricultural regulations for travel. The prior roadway had vehicles returning due to not meeting the standards of cleanliness for international travel.



Soldiers could be seen driving rollers, graders and water trucks along the byway to the railhead, putting finishing touches on the five-kilometer road. The original byway was not safe for travel or most wheeled vehicles.



“I enjoy my job, working with the water distribution trucks, helping share my experience and knowledge on how it helps with road compaction,” said U.S Army Specialist Travon Chandler.



Trzebien had another road installed leading to an initial staging base. This road had a six-inch base course with a six-inch surface course with a geotextile layer to maintain the road's stability.



The landing zone at Trzebien had enhancements made to ensure the safety of the helicopters that landed there. Helicopters had landed in the past creating dust clouds that reduced visibility to unsafe levels.



FOS Drawsko Pomorskie (DPTA), had an additional fuel point installed to increase the amount of fuel on the post to support the large amount of vehicles and training that goes on there.



This rolling Engineer unit brought its own mechanics to keep all of the moving parts and pieces working during the long hours that were required to complete this mission.

Soldiers' days started before the sun rose and ended long after the sun had set.



The engineers installed a substantial K-Span building for Training Support Activity Europe at FOS Karliki to house targets and range maintenance supplies. Soldiers erected the building and have installed electrical and plumbing as well as grey water lines.



“I am proud of my Soldiers for working together to complete this project, there were several opportunities to share knowledge between the MOSs’, this project allowed us to become a stronger engineer platoon,” said Sergeant Daniel De La Rosa as the K-Span building project was completed, it was the of the seven projects to be completed.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.08.2020 Date Posted: 09.18.2020 10:59 Story ID: 378423 Location: PL Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Resolute Castle 20, 7 Projects 30 days, by SGT Heidi Kroll, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.