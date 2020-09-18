Navy Exchange Service Command Again Recognized for Its Diversified Workforce

Photo By Kristine Sturkie | NEXCOM Chief Executive Officer, retired Rear Adm. Robert J. Bianchi, along with...... read more read more Photo By Kristine Sturkie | NEXCOM Chief Executive Officer, retired Rear Adm. Robert J. Bianchi, along with several NEXCOM associates accept the Latina Style Magazine award in 2018. NEXCOM has again received this recognition in 2019, the eighth year in a row. The Navy Exchange Service Command is comprised of 14,000 personnel worldwide facilitating six business lines, NEX retail stores, the Navy Lodge Program, Telecommunications Program, Navy Clothing and Textile Research Facility, Ships Store Program and the Uniform Program Management Office. (U.S. Navy photo by NEXCOM Public Affairs/Released) see less | View Image Page

The Navy Exchange Service Command (NEXCOM) has been named one of the 2020 Top 50 Best Companies for Latinas to Work for in the U.S. by LATINA Style Inc. This is the ninth straight year NEXCOM has earned this recognition based upon its diverse workforce. Currently, 12% of NEXCOM’s nearly 12,000 associates across the globe are Hispanic of which 69% are Hispanic women.



“I am extremely proud of our NEXCOM team in the manner in which they continue to demonstrate their dedication and professionalism in serving our Sailors, veterans, retirees and their families while embracing diversity and inclusion in the workplace,” said retired Rear Adm. Robert J. Bianchi, Chief Executive Officer, NEXCOM. “Everyone at NEXCOM is committed to ensuring that our policies, procedures and practices continue to promote equality at all levels of the organization. Demonstrating respect and providing opportunities for all associates to develop to their fullest potential isn’t an option, it’s an expectation at NEXCOM.”



To ensure diversity within the NEXCOM Enterprise, NEXCOM created its CEO's Council for Diversity which is comprised of associates from each headquarters department and field Districts around the world. Council members represent various races/ethnicities, genders, sexual orientations, religious and cultural backgrounds. Its purpose is to advise, promote and integrate concepts of diversity initiatives through awareness, education and cultural celebrations and observances as well as for outreach to the Navy community and the support of NEXCOM’s mission.



In addition, NEXCOM has Special Emphasis Groups that are responsible for monitoring the recruitment, selection and development of associates who are female, Hispanic descent or individuals with disabilities.



“These groups also raise awareness of the importance of diversity and demonstrate the command's commitment to a model diverse workplace, where all individuals can believe that they are an integral part of the operations,” said Candy Phillips, Director of Diversity & Workplace Culture at NEXCOM.



NEXCOM will receive its award at a ceremony honoring all the LATINA Style magazine winners in February 2021 in Washington, D.C.