The Rapid Trident 2020 Exercise officially kicks off

LVIV, Ukraine – Military representatives from ten nations gathered on a parade field Sept. 17 at Collective Training Center-Yavorive (CTC-Y) in the Lviv region of Ukraine to officially kick off the Rapid Trident 2020 multinational training exercise.

The Ukraine-hosted, U.S. Army-led exercise includes approximately 4,100 service members from ten allied and partner nations, including approximately 160 Soldiers from the Illinois National Guard’s 33rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, which assumed command of the Joint Multinational Training Group-Ukraine (JMTG-U) mission in July.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky attended the Rapid Trident opening ceremony and stressed the importance of the training.

“It is only our Ukrainian Army that can guarantee the greatest security and freedom for our citizens, and the free development of our independent Ukraine,” said Zelensky. “This exercise will bring forward the operational capabilities of our forces, and will enhance the interoperability of our units and our partner nations of NATO.”

The Rapid Trident 2020 exercise was postponed from earlier in the year, and the size and scope of the exercise was reduced due to the COVID-19 global pandemic.

Even with COVID-19 mitigation measures in place, exercise planners expect the exercise to have the same impact.

“Our national leaders have sent a clear message by allowing us to stand here today, as partners in this exercise, to say ‘no’ to those who want to encroach on our national sovereignty,” said U.S. Army Col. Michael Hanson, the Co-director of the exercise. “They are telling the world that by working together over the course of this training exercise that we are partners-in-peace and we stand ready to ensure freedom.”

Rapid Trident 2020 is an intense, realistic training exercise that prepares participating nations, particularly Ukraine, to face real-world military engagements. The Armed Forces Ukraine’s 59th Separate Motorifle Brigade has been training at CTC-Y for weeks leading up to Rapid Trident 2020 with Task Force Illini’s JMTG-U advisors there every step of the way.

“As advisors, we are continually impressed by the increasing skill of the CTC-Yavoriv training staff and the commitment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Soldiers and officers to learn new techniques to increase their combat effectiveness and NATO interoperability,” said U.S. Army Col. Clayton Kuetemeyer, the Task Force Illini commander.

Rapid Trident 2020 and the JMTG-U mission are the continuation of the more than 25-year strategic partnership between the U.S. and Ukraine and the commitment to enhance operational readiness.

