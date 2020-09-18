USS Nimitz with Accompanying Carrier Strike Group Ships Enter Arabian Gulf

Photo By Petty Officer 3rd Class Jose Madrigal | 200918-N-ZR324-1027 STRAIT OF HORMUZ (Sept. 18, 2020) A MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter,...... read more read more Photo By Petty Officer 3rd Class Jose Madrigal | 200918-N-ZR324-1027 STRAIT OF HORMUZ (Sept. 18, 2020) A MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter, from the “Screamin’ Indians” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 6, prepares for takeoff from the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) during a Strait of Hormuz transit, Sept. 18. The Nimitz Carrier Strike Group is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and the Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. With Nimitz as the flagship, deployed strike group assets include staffs, ships and aircraft of Carrier Strike Group 11, Destroyer Squadron 9, Princeton and Carrier Air Wing 17. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jose Madrigal) see less | View Image Page

The aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68), flagship of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group (CSG), along with the guided-missile cruisers USS Princeton (CG 59) and USS Philippine Sea (CG 58) and guided-missile destroyer USS Sterett (DDG 104), completed a scheduled transit through the Strait of Hormuz into the Arabian Gulf Sept. 18.



While in the Arabian Gulf, the CSG will operate and train alongside regional and coalition partners, and provide naval aviation support to Operation Inherent Resolve.



“The Nimitz Strike Group has been operating in the 5th Fleet area of operations (AOO) since July, and is at the peak of readiness,” said Rear Adm. Jim Kirk, commander of the Nimitz CSG. “We will continue our support to the joint force while we operate from the Arabian Gulf alongside our regional and coalition partners.”



U.S. aircraft carriers and CSGs have been operating in the Arabian Gulf routinely since the early 1990s in support of numerous operations and maritime security, most recently the Abraham Lincoln CSG in late 2019.



“As an inherently flexible force, the carrier’s presence demonstrates the U.S. Navy’s capability to fly, sail and operate wherever international law allows in support of routine and contingency operations,” said Vice Adm. Samuel Paparo, commander of U.S. Naval Forces Central Command, U.S. 5th Fleet, Combined Maritime Forces.