Atlantic Resolve Unit Supports Noble Partner 20

Staff Sgt. Alejandro Arredondo, a flight paramedic assigned to Charlie Company, 6th Battalion, 101st Combat Aviation Brigade, assists Georgian Defense Force medics and combat Lifesavers from 4th Mechanized Infantry Brigade with carrying a simulated casualty on a litter during medical evacuation training at Vaziani Training Area, Georgia Sept. 9, 2020. Noble Partner 20 is a cooperatively-led multinational training exercise between the Georgian Defense Forces (GDF) and U.S. Army Europe which enhances Georgian, regional ally, partner and U.S. forces readiness and interoperability to support regional stability.

Service members from France, Georgia, Poland, the United Kingdom and the United States embarked to Vaziani Training Area, Georgia, to train alongside one another for exercise Noble Partner 20. Conventional and special operations, active duty and reserve component, and many different kinds of units came to the Transcaucasian country from September 7-18 to continue tactical, professional, and personal relationships. One unit that is unique from the other participants is Charlie Company, 6th Battalion, 101st Aviation Regiment, 101st Combat Aviation Brigade, 101st Airborne Division.



The entire combat aviation brigade from Fort Campbell, Kentucky, came to Europe not just for Noble Partner, but rather the larger, ongoing Atlantic Resolve mission. “Our main focus here for Atlantic Resolve is to deter regional aggression and to improve interoperability between our NATO partners and allies,” said 1st Lt. Amy Severs, a platoon leader assigned to Charlie Company, 6th Battalion, 101st Aviation Regiment. “Charlie company specifically is here to make sure medical support is provided throughout exercises and training.”



Since 2014, U.S. Army Europe has led the Department of Defense’s Atlantic Resolve land efforts by bringing units based in the U.S. to Europe for nine months at a time. Three types of units rotate in support of Atlantic Resolve – an armor brigade, aviation brigade, and sustainment task force. These rotations, overseen by a forward division headquartered in Poznan, Poland, also rotates personnel nine months at a time.



Atlantic Resolve provides rotational units the ability to build readiness, increase interoperability and enhance bonds between ally and partner militaries through multinational training events. These deployments of ready, combat-credible U.S. forces to Europe are evidence of the strong and unremitting U.S. commitment to NATO, reassurance to European partners, and deterrence against aggressors.



The deployment of the 101st CAB, who deployed to Europe in July 2020, is the sixth combat aviation brigade rotation in the mission’s history. The brigade brought with them 50 UH-60 and HH-60 Black Hawks, four CH-47 Chinooks, and 25 AH-64 Apache helicopters spread across Europe in Germany, Greece, Latvia, Poland, Romania, and Turkey.



Atlantic Resolve units build readiness and increase interoperability through participating in U.S. Army Europe exercises, like Noble Partner. Noble Partner 20 is the first exercise the 101st CAB is supporting since deploying to Europe in July.



“At Noble Partner, we’ve had a lot of opportunities to train more so than before with nearly daily training with U.S. forces, Georgian forces, Polish, the U.K. and France,” said Severs. “We’ve gotten a lot of training across the spectrum of all our mission essential tasks.”



Building readiness and interoperability enhances bonds between the U.S. and ally and partner nations. Exercises, like Noble Partner, establishes enduring personal and professional relationships, which demonstrate America’s continuing commitment to European security.



“I’ve gathered so many phone numbers and contacts so much so that I could be texting 20 different people at any given moment for training that’s coming up or even just to have get togethers,” said Chief Warrant Officer 2 Carson Cornell, an air ambulance aviator with Charlie Company, 6th Battalion, 101st Aviation Regiment. “For instance, I just got two Georgian flags and we will fly them in our aircraft with the U.S. flag we already fly with. It is very rewarding to make those personal relationships.”