Air Force recognizes Scott’s ‘Conjure’ team as official Software Factory

The Air Force’s Chief Software Officer recently recognized Scott’s “Conjure” team as an official Software Factory.



Conjure is the name the 375th Communications Support Squadron created for their software development team, which references their “wizard” mascot and Air Mobility Command’s airlift heritage of the Phoenix.



Conjure joins 14 other Software Factories located across the United States, with names such as “Corsair Ranch” in Arizona, “LevelUp” in Texas and “Kessel Run” in Massachusetts for example.



“What this means for our team is that we can access DoD-level resources that have only been reserved for recognized Air Force software development units,” said Lt. Col. Monica Gramling, 375th CSPTS commander. “I’m so proud of this team who worked hard this last year to meet all the requirements set forth to be a Software Factory.”



Those requirements involved extensive advanced code training for the Airmen and demonstrated proof that they have the skills to collaborate and work on and within specific DOD enterprises and platforms.



For instance, they demonstrated that ability as they partnered with AMC and the Kessel Run Software Factory to develop a web-based, long-range planning tool for cargo and tanker airlift requests, called “Magellan.” This gave planners greater visibility on aircraft location and aircrew availability.



The Conjure team also enhanced an assessment tool used by AMC inspection teams to evaluate the readiness of wings across the command. They developed a tool called “Mercury” for the Honor Guard and Mortuary Affairs offices, which streamlines funeral service requests and scheduling. They also developed a web-based organization recall tool for units to check in real-time the health and wellness of their teams, which was developed in partnership with the SpaceCAMP [Colorado] Software Factory.



These elements, along with demonstrated ability to collaborate within Air Force and DOD IT domains, gave the team this official recognition.

Col. J. Scot Heathman, 375th Air Mobility Wing commander, applauded their efforts to support AMC and the Air Force in its global mobility missions.



“This team demonstrates the spirit of innovation … to be bold, take risks and be comfortable with failure. Working on and within these complex systems to achieve a better, faster process or improved outcome for our customers is an achievement that epitomizes ‘Excellence in All We Do.’ Congratulations on this recognition!”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.10.2020 Date Posted: 09.22.2020