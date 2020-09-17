Lend your voice, improve Fort Campbell housing

Fort Campbell residents can share their thoughts, observations and opinions about privatized housing on post with Army leaders through a survey administered by CEL & Associates.



CEL & Associates is an independent, third-party organization hired by the Army.



“This survey is important because it lets us know how residents gauge their satisfaction with Campbell Crossing-Lendlease, the Army’s housing provider, as well as collect feedback on how we can improve housing in the future,” said Col. Jeremy D. Bell, garrison commander. “I strongly encourage all residents to participate and provide honest assessments of what’s being done well and where improvement is needed.”



On Oct. 1, each resident will be emailed a survey link to the email addresses provided to Campbell Crossing-Lendlease during lease signing. Residents have until Oct. 30 to complete the survey. One sur-vey per household will be accepted.



If residents do not receive a survey link, they can contact CEL & Associates by email at ARMYHousing-Survey@celassociates.com to request a link.



All resident feedback is anonymous and is an opportunity for residents to rate Campbell Crossing-Lendlease’s performance in areas like maintenance, appearance and condition of the community, customer service and responsiveness.



“Army senior leaders are personally involved with the privatized housing companies and meet regularly with each company’s leadership,” said Ted Reece, chief of the Fort Campbell Housing Services Office, or HSO. “In addition, the Army has revised its incentive fee structure to ensure incentives are aligned with high performance and overall satisfaction.”



Once the survey is completed, CEL & Associates will compile the feedback data and send it to the Army and Campbell Crossing-Lendlease, Reece said. From the collected data, the Housing Services Office and Campbell Crossing-Lendlease can determine how to better serve on-post residents and develop an action plan to address deficiencies.



“It helps us allocate what areas we need to prioritize more or what areas need less attention,” said Karsten Haake, Campbell Crossing-Lendlease project director. “The goal is to get each of our residents to participate. I’d like to see our response rate improve this year. The amount of responses we receive also determines the strength of feedback and it provides a more diverse look at what our residents want. The more responses, the better.”



Based on resident feedback from previous surveys, Campbell Crossing-Lendlease has committed to or has made significant changes, Haake said.



“We recently announced major housing improvements that include building 144 new homes and a large number of renovations are being done,” he said. “The Resident Advisory Board has been implemented and they are now part of the planning process for upcoming housing improvements. These changes will make Fort Campbell the place you want to be and an outstanding community where military Families can live, work and thrive.”



Receiving firsthand accounts of what Soldiers and their Families find important in Army housing, helps Campbell Crossing-Lendlease determine priorities.



“Feedback very much weighs on our decisions for future community improvement opportunities,” Haake said. “It ties the residents into the development and planning of what these changes could look like.”



In addition to providing better homes for Soldiers and their Families through the out-year development plan, last year’s action plan brought about better communication and customer service, and improvements in grounds maintenance, trails and playgrounds.



As a former resident of military housing himself, Haake said the opportunity for residents to voice their wants and concerns is invaluable.



“I retired from the Army, so I also was once a customer,” he said. “I’ve lived in Army housing. I know the challenges residents and Soldiers face and my goal is to get folks to choose Campbell Crossing-Lendlease. For that to happen, we need to know what residents care about.”



Although residents can always provide feedback on Campbell Crossing-Lendlease’s daily performance, Haake said, this annual survey allows residents to address their ideas and needs, what they want the community experience to be like in the future. They also can share what they want more and less of, and changes they recommend.



For a current concern that needs to be addressed, work orders can be submitted to Campbell Crossing-Lendlease by calling 931-431-3966, visiting www.campbellcrossingllc.com, or downloading the RENTCafe Resident app. If residents have an issue they cannot resolve through Campbell Crossing-Lendlease, they should contact the Housing Services hotline at 270-956-4728.

