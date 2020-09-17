HSC-22 Receives First MQ-8C Firescout

Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 22 received their first MQ-8C Firescout on Sept. 15 aboard Naval Station Norfolk.



HSC-22 marks the first East Coast squadron to operate all three systems to include the MH-60S Knighthawk, MQ-8B Firescout, and MQ-8C Firescout. The new added capability of the MQ-8C combines the capabilities of the MQ-8B with the MH-60S Knighthawk to improve the Navy’s ability to investigate and target hostile surface contacts.



“Incorporating the MQ-8C will represent a significant improvement in our Unmanned Air Vehicle mission capability,” said Cmdr. Matthew Wright, HSC-22’s commanding officer. “The ‘Charlie’ is bigger, faster, can carry more mission equipment, and remain airborne over twice as long as our already-proven MQ-8B’s.”



MQ-8B and C Firescout variants are designed for suitably equipped ship-based and land-based autonomous systems. MQ-8B and C Firescout/MH-60S extend Naval Aviation’s capability to support Distributed Maritime Operations providing integrated, over-the-horizon intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance and targeting, and combat logistics support.



While the majority of the flight software in the MQ-8C Firescout is similar to the MQ-8B Firescout variant, the aircrews must adapt to the new capabilities of upgraded Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS) to include obtaining additional qualifications required for the maintenance team.



Lt. Ryan Jaenke, MH-60S, MQ-8B/C pilot, discussed the advanced capabilities of the MQ-8C.



“The MQ-8C Firescout is the latest step toward increasing the duration that UAS has on the battlefield as well as the impact. It advances the reliability of UAS as well as leaves a larger impact on the battlefield in missions that are not new to today’s warfighter,” said Jaenke.



HSC-22’s mission is to provide manned and unmanned Maritime Attack and Combat Support capabilities to the fleet. Our inherent versatility enables us to provide full-spectrum warfighting support across multiple mission-sets and diverse and distributed platforms.

