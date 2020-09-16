Three Michigan National Guard Soldiers finish in the top ten during a new National Guard endurance race

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Spartan is defined as someone who is marked by strict self-discipline and self-denial, undaunted by pain or danger.

For some, a routine of self-discipline has become more difficult during the era of COVID-19. Gyms are now opening in Michigan after months of closure, and while many would have let their physical fitness languish a little bit, three Michigan National Guard Soldiers have used this time to hone their fitness to a new level of performance. Together, they were tested during the inaugural National Guard Endurance Sports Program that happened at the end of August in Hastings, Nebraska.

“The mind set in this race is entirely different than any race any of us have ever run before because of the COVID impact,” said Capt. Paul Fitzpatrick, Charlie Company Commander with the 147th Aviation Regiment, Grand Ledge, Mich.

This endurance sports program is a blend of running and obstacles, challenging those who enjoy constantly varied functional movements performed at high intensity and a decathlon of functional fitness. Fitzpatrick said the race is geared at younger Soldiers who like weight lifting with a little bit of running.

“I knew my strength was going to be during the run portion, not necessarily the workout portion,” said Fitzpatrick who scored sixth overall in the event.

There were ten obstacles during the event with a seven-and-a-half mile run. Fitzpatrick said the trick was to even out his breathing, so that he could get his heart rate down after it had been elevated during the obstacles – all this while wearing their uniforms and boots.

“We train with a lot of virtuosity” said Fitzpatrick. “We try to be good at a lot of things but not great at one specific one, and I think that worked out well for all of us.”

Flexibility was needed for this race. It was only announced at the beginning of August, originally to be held in Hawaii. It was proposed to be moved to many locations across the country before Hastings, Nebraska was finally settled on at the end of the month.

Nebraska hosts the National Guard Marathon every year was happy to host another National Guard sport event. It came together in a hurry and many precautions were taken to comply with the new COVID safety guidelines.

“It was fun – I liked the obstacles and it was set up really well,” said Staff Sgt. Landon Tompkins, who is the First Battalion liaison non-commissioned officer for the 182nd Field Artillery Regiment.

One of the biggest safety precautions this year was to not start everyone off at once, but to stagger the start with two competitors off every six minutes. This meant it was a little harder for some to gauge where their overall position as the event progressed.

“The mindset of my teammates kept us in the race,” said Tompkins, who scored ninth overall.

Fitzpatrick asked Tompkins to be on the team because he was the first Soldier in the state of Michigan to have a perfect score with the new Army Combat Fitness Test. Tompkins would wake up at 0400 every morning to go to the gym before work.

“I wasn’t as prepared as I would have liked to be,” said Tompkins. “But it was fun to get out there and race against some people I had never met, build some relationships with some people throughout the country. It was an awesome race.”

All 50 states and four territories were able to attend, but only three from each state or territory were allowed because of the new COVID-19 precautions. This was fine for those who attended because they were just happy to get out and compete again.

“I’ve always been interested in competing my whole life,” said 1st Lt. Austin Tenelshof, an intelligence officer with the 125th Infantry Regiment. “At this stage, I train and I train and I train and I don’t compete enough, so when I do get an opportunity to put my training to the test, I definitely take advantage of that.”

Tenelshof came in fourth overall, and because he and his teammates all placed in the top 20 they qualify to represent the National Guard at the next big event, scheduled to be held early next year in a location yet to be determined. All three are looking forward to seeing if they can do better against the other 17 qualifying Soldiers and civilians who will gather to test their strength and endurance against each other.

“I’m probably a little more mentally tough from working out at home; not having that (gym) community to push me, I have to push myself. It was good to see that I didn’t have that drop off in fitness from being at home,” said Tenelshof.

All three Michigan National Guard Soldiers who competed in the first inaugural National Guard Endurance Sports Program showed their physical discipline and strength, cultivated during the shutdown while they were still working out at home.

“It meant a lot to me that all three of us not only made the team, but that the three of us where in the top ten. It shows that we’ve got outstanding Soldier-athletes within the state,” said Fitzpatrick.

(Story by Michigan National Guard Staff Sgt. Tegan Kucera)

