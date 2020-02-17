Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Grissom celebrates President’s Day

    Photo By Tech. Sgt. Benjamin Mota | Grissom celebrates President's Day Feb. 17, 2020.

    GRISSOM AIR FORCE BASE, IN, UNITED STATES

    02.17.2020

    Story by Tech. Sgt. Benjamin Mota 

    434th Air Refueling Wing/Public Affairs

    Perhaps no single man has had more of an influence on the U.S. government than the Virginian planter, military mastermind and distinguished statesman George Washington.
    On Feb. 17, 2020 Grissom's Airmen, Soldiers, Sailors and Marines celebrate Washington's legacy with others around the country.
    Washington, who would become the first President of the United States, is lauded for his exemplary leadership which set policies and precedents that have become cornerstones to the U.S. government.
    Though some refer to the third Monday in February as Presidents Day, the official federal holiday declared by Congress in 1885 is Washington's Birthday.
    During this time, while many federal employees get the day off, the U.S. Senate remembers the first president by gathering for the reading of Washington's Farwell Address. A complete transcript of the address can be found by clicking here.
    The 434th ARW is the largest KC-135R Stratotanker unit in the Air Force Reserve Command. Men and women from the Hoosier Wing routinely deploy around the world in support of the Air Force mission.
    Date Taken: 02.17.2020
    Date Posted: 09.17.2020 10:35
    Story ID: 378321
    Location: GRISSOM AIR FORCE BASE, IN, US 
    AFRC
    President's Day
    Air Force Reserve Command
    Grissom
    434th ARW
    434th Air Refueling Wing
    434 ARW

