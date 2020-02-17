Perhaps no single man has had more of an influence on the U.S. government than the Virginian planter, military mastermind and distinguished statesman George Washington.

On Feb. 17, 2020 Grissom's Airmen, Soldiers, Sailors and Marines celebrate Washington's legacy with others around the country.

Washington, who would become the first President of the United States, is lauded for his exemplary leadership which set policies and precedents that have become cornerstones to the U.S. government.

Though some refer to the third Monday in February as Presidents Day, the official federal holiday declared by Congress in 1885 is Washington's Birthday.

During this time, while many federal employees get the day off, the U.S. Senate remembers the first president by gathering for the reading of Washington's Farwell Address. A complete transcript of the address can be found by clicking here.

