Grooming leaders of tomorrow, Grissom to hold leadership course

Preparing today’s Airmen for the future, Grissom hosts a course to cultivate young NCO’s to lead the pack.

The 434th Force Support Squadron will be hosting the Air Force Reserve Command non-commissioned officer leadership development course here March 9-13.

This course will provide mid-level enlisted personnel with hands on experience in leadership and management practices through guided discussion, role playing exercises and case studies.

“It’s a great opportunity as an optional professional military education (PME) course to expand skills and refine leadership abilities,” said Chief Master Sergeant Wes Marion, 434th Air Refueling Wing command chief.

“Also, once you’ve completed one of these courses you can apply to become a facilitator, which has several benefits,” said Marion. “It can get you out of your comfort zone and out in front of people to further strengthen your leadership skills and it can help you stand out from others when you’re applying for Step II or other opportunities and awards that are competitive,” Marion added.

The five-day course is optional and Airmen choosing to attend the course can benefit from it in more ways than one.

“Not to be confused with an actual PME course like NCO academy that is required to make the rank of a master sergeant, this is not a requirement for promotion; it’s a volunteer course that helps build your leadership skills,” said Senior Master Sgt. Adam Oswalt, 434th Force Support Squadron force development superintendent. “And if members are planning on being in the military for the long-haul, career progression is important and this course will help prepare them to be more effective leaders for their next position.”

Oswalt explained that the course, which is designed to cultivate future leaders, will focus on NCO core competencies, employing military capabilities, managing organizations and resources, strategic thinking, leading people, effective communication and embodying airmen culture.

“We need people to be preparing today to be leaders of tomorrow,” said Marion. “We are preparing Airmen today to step-up and take our spots in the future to lead, and this course can help do that.”

Seats are currently available. Those interested in attending should contact their unit training managers to get registered.

The 434th ARW is the largest KC-135R Stratotanker unit in the Air Force Reserve Command. The Citizen Airmen from the Hoosier Wing routinely deploy around the world in support of the Air Force mission.



Stay connected with the 434th ARW on Facebook and Twitter.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.25.2020 Date Posted: 09.17.2020 10:35 Story ID: 378320 Location: GRISSOM AIR FORCE BASE, IN, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Grooming leaders of tomorrow, Grissom to hold leadership course, by TSgt Jami K Lancette, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.