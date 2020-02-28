Grissom hosts second game night

Airmen from all over Grissom once again came together Saturday night to settle something once and for all: Who among them was the best at Super Smash Bros.



Master Sgt. Hansel Orozco, 434th Air Refueling Wing religious affairs superintendent, organized and hosted Grissom’s second gaming night February 8th, at lodging. Twenty-four people were in attendance, coming to play games such as Bunko, Magic the Gathering, and of course, compete in the Super Smash Bros. tournament.



“The event was a huge success,” said Orozco. “We went from four or five people showing up the first time, to 24 last night, and I think we’re going to see even better turnout in the future.”



The tournament was won by Staff Sgt. David Hannah, 434th Civil Engineering Squadron electrical systems apprentice, who decisively defeated Orozco in the final round.



“I felt like I was doing pretty good that night until I went up against him,” Orozco said. “Suddenly it was very obvious the skill difference between us.”



Orozco emphasized that there were other activities as well, and that there could be even more if people are willing to organize them.



“We had a huge turnout for Bunko, and we had four people there for Magic the Gathering,” he said. “Next time I’d like to get Spades going, and probably Mario Kart as well.”



More than just a fun activity, the game night contributes to unit readiness, said Orozco.



“Game nights are considered by the Air Force to be a best practice for Airman resiliency,” he said. “Having a shared interest to bond over goes a long way toward getting Airmen to connect with each other, and events like this let you meet people other than your immediate coworkers.”



Orozco gave a special thanks to Airmen & Family Readiness for hosting and providing support for the event. He also mentioned Master Sgt. Lisa Hendricks, 434th Aerospace Medicine Squadron medical service technician, who provided the tournament prize, as well as the volunteers who came to help with set-up and tear-down for the event.



Orozco will be holding the event again in April, he said.



“It’s grown a lot and I expect it to grow even more next time,” said Orozco. “I fully encourage everyone to come check it out, bring your cards, bring your games and come meet people.”



For more information on upcoming events contact the chaplain’s office at 688-4030.



