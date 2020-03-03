Leaders set the course during strategic alignment

Leaders work to set a course for success, and for two days in February, Grissom leadership met to define the future of the 434th Air Refueling Wing.

Commanders, chiefs, first sergeants and senior leaders met Feb. 6-7 in a strategic alignment session to outline the priorities in the wing’s mission and vision.

“Our mission statement stayed the same,” said Col. Larry Shaw, 434th Air Refueling Wing commander.

The mission statement is ‘Provide air refueling and combat-ready forces.’

“I like the simplicity of that statement,” Shaw said. “It is direct, to the point and precisely what we do.”

Grissom has 16 KC-135R Stratotankers that provide aerial refueling and project power by fueling the mission of the Air Force.

“It’s why we are all here,” Shaw said.

One change was made to the wing’s vision statement.

The new statement is ‘Wing of Choice – developing Airmen and capabilities; fueled by innovation, efficiency and excellence.’

The only real change was dropping the word ‘our’ from the previous statement of ‘developing our Airmen…and the deletion was done to recognize that 434th ARW members develop more than just those at Grissom.

“Every time we deploy, or go on temporary duty, we interact and mentor others in those deployed environments,” said Chief Master Sgt. Wes Marion, 434th ARW command chief. “That subtle change makes a big statement about how we fit into the big picture of the Air Force.”

During the strategic alignment, wing leadership also focused on prioritizing programs to focus on key areas that deserve attention.

Leadership made improving readiness, empowering the squadron, and recruiting, retaining, and developing Airmen priorities.

“Our strategic alignment was a great event,” Shaw said. “Our team is really focused on making Grissom better and mentoring and training our Airmen to meet the Air Force mission head on.”

The last strategic alignment event held at Grissom was in 2017.

“This was an opportunity to review our wing mission, vision and priorities,” said Bryan Runion, 434th ARW process manager. “We want to ensure our priorities fall in line with 4th Air Force, Air Force Reserve Command, Air Force and Department of Defense priorities.”

Coming out of the event the commander can communicate those mission, vision, priorities and goals.

“We will now focus on the metrics needed to meet the identified goals and priorities,” Runion said.

The 434th ARW is the largest KC-135R Stratotanker unit in the Air Force Reserve Command. The Citizen Airmen from the Hoosier Wing routinely deploy around the world in support of the Air Force mission.



