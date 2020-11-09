USS Bataan Earns “Best In Class”

By Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class T. Levi Decker



NORFOLK, Va. –The amphibious assault ship USS Bataan’s (LHD 5) supply department was presented with the FY19 Navy Exchange Service Command (NEXCOM) Ship’s Retail Services Excellence “Best In Class” award, the FY19 Logisitic Readiness Excellence Award and the FY19 Best Ship’s Store Award by Mr. Robert Bianchi, CEO of NEXCOM, and Rear Adm. Kenneth Epps, U.S Fleet Forces Command's Director of Supply and Ordnance on September 10, 2020.



During their visit Biachi and Epps presented awards, toured spaces, and engaged with Sailors.



To compete for these awards all ships must first complete their Supply Management Certification. Surface Forces Atlantic and NEXCOM then evaluate each ship's accountability profile which includes operational analysis, customer evaluation of service, and financial reports. Each ship that meets or exceeds benchmark requirements receives an excellence award.



“The ship’s store award is the recognition of our Supply Department’s superior supply service to the crew, specifically the Retail Sales Divisions,” said Lt. Aaron Diaz, Bataan’s Assistant Supply Officer. “Retail services onboard diretly contribute to the ship’s mission by providing creature comfort and morale items to the crew; as well as sanitation and hygiene support to provide the crew with fresh haircuts and crisp uniforms.”



In addition, NEXCOM's Ship's Store program staff reviews the ships to choose one that stands out as an icon amongst the others and selects them as the Best in Class. For the retail service specialists, this recognition is equivalent to the Food Service Capt. Edward F. Ney award in prestige.



According to Diaz receiving these awards reflected all the hard work the supply department put into their craft during a demanding work-up cycle before a seven month deployment to the 5th and 6th fleet areas of operations.

