7ATC leaders participate in annual Forest Inventory Survey

Photo By Spc. Zachary Stahlberg | Gunther Brinkmann, Federal Forest Service Chief, discusses the importance of...... read more read more Photo By Spc. Zachary Stahlberg | Gunther Brinkmann, Federal Forest Service Chief, discusses the importance of protecting our environment during the annual Forest Inventory and Planning Conference in Grafenwoehr, Germany, Sept. 11, 2020. The annual Forest Inventory and Planning Conference is used to track the growth of different species of trees in the Grafenwoehr Training Area and determine a plan of action to ensure the continued growth of the forest for the next fiscal year. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Zack Stahlberg) see less | View Image Page

GRAFENWOEHR, Germany -- 7th Army Training Command leaders participated in the annual Forest Inventory Survey to discuss the growth of Grafenwoehr’s prestigious forest and evaluate its progress Sept. 11, 2020, in Grafenwoehr, Germany.



7th ATC leaders worked alongside the Federal Forest Service personnel in assessing the current state of the forest. The Federal Forest Service’s primary mission is to maximize the production and enhance the purpose of the wooded areas at Grafenwoehr Training Area to the benefit of the local community, local wildlife and the U.S. military.



“Our primary goal is to thicken the forest with dense trees and thick undergrowth to help reduce noise pollution to the surrounding community,” said Gunther Brinkmann, Federal Forest Service Chief. “The more trees we have, the less easy it is for sound to travel, and that will help drown out the noise that the community hears when you are using the range.”



The rapid growth of Grafenwoehr Training Area’s forest also helped to bring more wildlife to the area, and ensure their safety as our strict guidelines protect local wildlife.



“We are trying to help strong wood trees such as oak and pine grow more rapidly,” said Hubert Anton, a member of the Bundesforst. “We call these trees bullet-resistant trees and they are great around the ranges to protect wildlife.”



In 2019, the Federal Forestry Service, the U.S. Consulate General in Munich and 7th ATC received the United Nations Decade on Biodiversity Award. This distinguished award recognizes the exceptional combined effort to increase ecological biodiversity and superior management of the red deer population at Grafenwoehr Training Area by the Bundesforst.



“Training areas leased by the U.S. Army in Germany are pinnacle habitats for various endangered species of plants and animals,” said Aaron Eckert, U.S. Army Europe Integrated Training Area Management Program Manager. “The efforts and collaboration between the Bundesforst, ITAM and USAG Bavaria Environmental Division has maintained Grafenwoehr and Hohenfels as elite areas that host over 850 different listed or endangered species.”



Populations of the white-tailed eagle in Germany and Europe heavily declined due to habitat loss, over-hunting, and the use of pesticides.



The first sightings of this eagle species occurred in the 1970s in Grafenwoehr Training Area and now the territories of multiple pairs of eagles have been confirmed. Grafenwoehr Training Area is one of the few places in Bavaria that offers the habitat conditions needed by this federally protected species.



“As military leaders, we work to sustain readiness to ensure we can meet any challenge and deter aggression to preserve a future in Europe that is whole, free and at peace,” said Brig. Gen. Christopher Norrie, 7th ATC Commanding General. “We also must protect and set conditions for growth of our natural resources for future generations to enjoy.”



The Federal Forestry Service has been working with the U.S. since 1965 when the sustainment program was created to restore the habitats on Grafenwoehr.



“The Federal Forestry Service is extremely important, and the main BIMA (Bundesanstalt fur immobilienaufgaben) proponent for all U.S. Army military lands in Germany,” said Eckert. “They are the land managers whose job is to ensure that our military maintains the area to the German environmental forestry standards.”



As similar to the U.S. federal survey, the Forest Inventory Survey shows how the training area is improving over time. These detailed surveys reflect how well the forestry practices are improving the overall health of the forest and open land on the training area.



The survey looks at the age, health and species composition in the overstory and understory of the forest. The survey also looks at understory vegetation composition, grasses, Forbes, and shrub land that lives in the understory of the forest. Understanding the species composition of pine mix, spruce mix, and deciduous forests help determine desired understory ecosystems that support the animals and plants that inhabit the area.



“It is imperative to maintain a good, healthy working relationship with our host nations,” said Eckert. “That strong collaboration is the only way we can maintain or improve the current habitats mandated by Nature 2000 status and ensure this training area is adaptable to the U.S. Army refining weapons systems.”



7th ATC leaders presented award the meritorious public service medal to Ulrich G. Maushake, on behalf of the Federal Forestry Office, during the meeting.



Maushake’s outstanding leadership and invaluable counsel demonstrated great importance to the senior leaders of U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria and the U.S. Army.



“I am honored to receive this award and very proud of the great results we have accomplished working with the U.S.,” said Maushake. “We are astonished at the great results we have had and very grateful for the help that (the U.S.) has provided.”