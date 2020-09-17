Ordot, Guam native serves on board USS Antietam

SOUTH CHINA SEA — An Ordot native and 2017 George Washington High School graduate is serving in the U.S. Navy aboard the guided-missile cruiser, USS Antietam.



Petty Officer 3rd Class Kristopher Leonguerrero is a Personnel Specialist aboard the forward-deployed Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam operating out of Yokosuka, Japan. Antietam is one of three cruisers forward-deployed to Yokosuka.



Approximately 450 men and women serve aboard the ship. Their jobs are highly specialized and keep each part of the destroyer running smoothly, according to Navy officials. They do everything from maintaining gas turbine engines and operating the highly sophisticated Aegis weapons system to driving the ship and operating small boats.



A Personnel Specialist is responsible for ensuring the personnel on board receive their entitlements, including occupational training, pay and requirements for promotion.



“The importance is that everyone receives everything they need,” said Leonguerrero. “Without us, people wouldn’t get the right pay, execute orders or go to job-related schools.”



With more than 50 percent of the world’s shipping tonnage and a third of the world’s crude oil passing through the region, the United States has historic and enduring interests in this part of the world.



Forward-deployed Sailors are crucial to the success of the global navy mission and earn high praise from their leaders.



“Being stationed overseas has its pros and cons,” said Leonguerrero. “The cons are that it’s tough to be out at sea a lot and the schedule is very challenging.”



Sailors serving abroad in Japan are highly motivated and quickly adapt to changing conditions, explained Navy officials.



“The pros are that it’s cheaper to fly home and Japan is clean and safe as well,” said Leonguerrero. “I also like the food a lot.”



Modern U.S. Navy guided-missile cruisers perform primarily in a Battle Force role. These ships are multi-mission Air Warfare (AW), Undersea Warfare (USW), Naval Surface Fire Support (NSFS) and Surface Warfare (SUW) surface combatants capable of supporting carrier battle groups, amphibious forces or operating independently and as flagships of surface action groups.



USS Antietam is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of security and stability and a free and open Indo-Pacific.



For more information on USS Antietam and other forward-deployed ships in Japan, visit https://www.facebook.com/CTF70.



