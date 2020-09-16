“Remembering 9/11 in 2020”

FORT TOTTEN, N.Y. – On a sunny day, a harsh gust of wind beats across a one hundred foot American flag, as it hangs from two fire truck ladders. With sun light beams piercing through the stars and stripes, a cluster of individuals gather together in a nearby grove to reflect on the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001. Every year a local Army Reserve unit is charged with hosting a remembrance ceremony to honor the memory of six local Soldiers whose lives were cut short that day. The year may be different, but preserving the memory of the fallen Soldiers remains the same as local units band together in a moment of remembrance.



More than 150 Soldiers and civilians attended the 9/11 Day of Remembrance Ceremony here on September 13, 2020. The ceremony hosted by the 151st Theater Information Operations Group featured a roll call for the fallen, laying of flowers, and candle lighting vigil in remembrance of those who lost their lives on 9/11.



“I knew one of the Soldiers that were killed, in Chief Warrant Officer Ronald Bucca, and his family,” said Brig. Gen. Jonathan Moyer, deputy commanding general for the 335th Signal Command (Theater). “He was a Special Forces guy that was very well known in the community. I met his son Lucas one time and I was like, wow, you know spitting image of your dad.”



Brig. Gen. Moyer served as guest speaker for the ceremony and remembered meeting the “Green Beret’ as a young lieutenant before leaving military service 10 months prior to the events of 9/11.



“I'm what's called one of the September 12th guys,” said Brig. Gen. Moyer. “The next day, I said sign me up for whatever it is I need to do. I was mobilized not long after to Fort Dix in New Jersey to help train units going out to Afghanistan.”



The one star general said he felt honored to speak at the ceremony and offer words of reflection as he feels 9/11 ceremonies help bring members of the military community together.



During the ceremony, the 78th Army Band performed a rendition of “God Bless The USA” followed by Soldiers laying white roses on top of a stone monument, assisting individuals in reflecting on an event that changed America forever.



“I'm here today … because I don't want to forget,” said Col. Louis H. Sudholz Jr. (retired), president of the 77th Infantry Division Reserve Officers Association Inc. “I think all younger people should be really told about what happened. I was in my living room listening to a radio when they talked about the bombing of Pearl Harbor and 9/11 serves as a second real major thing that happened now through my life.”



Having lived through two moments in history, Sudholz said it’s important for Soldiers and veterans to not only acknowledge 9/11 victims once a year, but include remembering the fallen during other organizational events.



“We have our annual memorial service the first Sunday in November for our association and at that time we remember those members who have passed as well,” said Sudholdz. “We then move the service to the grove and remember these six soldiers, hopefully the younger soldiers will carry this on as time goes on.”



After the ceremony, Sudholdz met with the general and discussed how important it is to have greater Soldier participation for next year’s remembrance ceremony, which will be the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.



Brig. Gen. Moyer said he hopes local Reserve units do more to involve themselves within the local community to increase maximum participation for next years ceremony, which would reinforce the importance of holding 9/11 ceremonies among junior Soldiers.



“What I'm concerned with is there's not enough of these events going on so that people remember all the things that took place on September 11th,” said Brig. Gen. Moyer. “It makes me worried that people will forget something so devastating that happened to our country.”



As the crowd disperses from the garden, Soldiers take “selfies” under the hundred foot American flag capturing their own vision of patriotism and acknowledgement of an event, which occurred before most of them were born.



“It's very nostalgic being a senior guy in the Army now,” Moyer said. “I'm looking at my career and all the young people coming up and it makes me a bit teary. I'm hoping this event went well even with COVID-19 and the 20th anniversary will be something very special.”



A ceremony comes to an end of a summer afternoon, but the memory of Lt. Col. William Pohlmann, Capt. Mark Whitford, Capt. Michael Mullan, Chief Warrant Officer 1 Ronald Bucca, Staff Sgt. Fredrick Ill, and Sgt. Shawn Powell will continue to live on.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.16.2020 Date Posted: 09.16.2020 19:27 Story ID: 378287 Location: FORT TOTTEN, NY, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, “Remembering 9/11 in 2020”, by SFC Gregory Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.