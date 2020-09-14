Michael J. Lovell promoted to Brigadier General

The Deputy Adjutant General-Air, Maj. Gen. Dawn M. Ferrell is pleased to announce the promotion of Texas Air National Guard Col. Michael J. Lovell, Mobilization Assistant to the Director of Intelligence, United States Strategic Command to the rank of Brigadier General.



Brig. Gen. Lovell was promoted in a ceremony on September 13, 2020 at Camp Mabry in Austin, Texas, addressing the audience with gratitude and pride in service.



"When I reflect on the Texas National Guard HQ’s staff, my hat is off to each of you for the professional nature that you lead and support the field--I will miss you dearly in my new assignment,” said Brig. Gen. Lovell. “To my wife, daughter and son, I love you and I am so proud of you—thank you for your unwavering support.”



Lovell earned his commission through the Academy of Military Science after completing his undergraduate degree at Virginia Commonwealth University. He has a Master of Science in Executive Leadership and served in flight and squadron command along with staff positions at Wing, Numbered Air Force, State Joint Force Headquarters, and Major Command levels.



Lovell is an Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Mission Commander with over 1,800 mission hours in the MQ-1, MQ-9, MC-12, RQ-4, RQ-170, and U-2 in Operations Iraqi Freedom, New Dawn, Enduring Freedom, Odyssey Dawn and Unified Protector. Prior to assuming his current military position, Lovell was the Director of Intelligence, Texas Air National Guard and dual-hatted as the Executive Director for Joint Base San Antonio’s Electromagnetic Defense Initiative. During crisis events, he coordinated with the Texas Joint Staff and State Operations Center to integrate national and theater intelligence support to the state.



His previous assignments include the Director of Joint Intelligence for the Headquarters of the Texas Air National Guard, in Austin, Texas, as well an Inspector General at Joint Base Langley-Eustis with duty at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland.



Lovell’s awards and decorations include the Meritorious Service Medal (with three oak leaf clusters), Air Reserve Forces Meritorious Service Medal (with two oak leaf clusters), Air Force Achievement Medal (with one oak leaf cluster), Air Force Commendation Medal, Combat Readiness Medal, and the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal.



Lovell is also a Certified Public Accountant.

