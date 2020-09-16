19th AW aces third space initiative with disc golf course

Disc golf, a growing sport around the globe, has officially made its way to Little Rock Air Force Base. “The Home of Herk Nation” is now home to the highest-rated disc golf course in Arkansas thanks to 19th Force Support Squadron’s Outdoor Recreation and Maj. Andrew Ferguson, 19th Security Forces Squadron commander.



A disc golf ambassador and the Wild Oaks Disc Golf Course designer, Ferguson wanted to share his love for the sport and offer a third space for members of Team Little Rock.



“I was first introduced to disc golf by a friend during my college years in California,” Ferguson said. “I’ve been throwing all sorts of discs for as long as I can remember and fell in love with the sport of disc golf right away. I’m passionate about playing and growing the sport. It is incredibly rewarding to introduce people to disc golf, teach them the rules, ethics, and fundamentals, and watch their skills and interest grow pretty rapidly.”



In May 2019, the Deer Run Golf Course closed permanently due to a decreasing trend in participation – both in amount of play and memberships. However, the closure meant the golf course grounds were available to be repurposed to benefit other Morale, Welfare and Readiness programs, such as Outdoor Recreation, to expand the services provided to Airmen and their families.



“ODR had intent to repurpose some of the space and I offered to design and develop a disc golf course,” Ferguson said. “They gave me the green light and our partnership was born. Matt Carr has been my biggest ally and together we completed the project in about a year.”



Wild Oaks Disc Golf Course, an extensive and robust 18-hole course, is both challenging and rewarding to new and veteran players, Ferguson emphasized. According to UDisc, the official app of the Professional Disc Golf Association, it is the No. 1 rated disc golf course in Arkansas and among the highest rated nationally.



“Ferguson was 100% the key player in getting this course designed and installed correctly,” said Matt Carr, 19th Force Support Squadron recreation assistant. “He guided ODR on what equipment we should buy to allow this course to last and to make it most enjoyable for players. The love he has for the game is really reflected in the course and the extreme hard work he puts into it are what make it the number one rated course in the entire state of Arkansas.”



This course is another shining example of the third space initiative, the 19th Airlift Wing’s effort to develop locations across the installation where service members and their families can go to unwind from the stressors of work and home life.



“Disc Golf and other activities are very important to have in our community because it offers the ability to recharge their batteries, enjoy the base and have fun,” Carr said. “It’s crucial to bolster and sustain mental and physical health, and the new course provides both of those things. The beautiful walk between holes, full of wildlife and sprawling oak trees, is a great way to relax by yourself and it lets conversation flow between friends. The challenge of planning and executing your throw provides the perfect mental challenge.”



Ferguson and Carr hope to bring more attention to the sport and offer a venue for more TLR members to learn in a pressure-free environment.



“Disc golf is fun for the entire family, easy to learn, and healthy for the mind, body, and soul,” Ferguson said. “Come join Herk Nation Disc Golf Club and play your best disc golf!”



Herk Nation Disc Golf Club hosts free clinics every Saturday morning at 8 a.m., followed by a round of disc golf at 9 a.m. The course itself is free to play, however if you are in need of discs, they can be rented for the day by ODR for $5 a kit. For more information, call ODR at 501-987-3365.

