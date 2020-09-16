Construction of new shipping, receiving, mail freight facility nears completion at Fort McCoy

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Contractors with Relyant Global LLC have continued to work on a new $7.03 million...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Contractors with Relyant Global LLC have continued to work on a new $7.03 million shipping, receiving, and mail freight facility, shown here Aug. 13, 2020, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The contract for the project calls for the construction of a pre-engineered metal building that will have an estimated 19,500 square feet of space. Projects like this align with Fort McCoy’s long-range strategic planning objectives, including to sustain and modernize Fort McCoy’s cantonment, range complex, strategic mobility, physical security, quality of life, and information technology infrastructure. This project is managed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Work is nearing completion on a new $7.03 million shipping and receiving/mail freight facility near the new Gate 20 at Fort McCoy.



This project is managed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.



Contractor Relyant Global LLC was awarded this contract to design and build the facility, said Ken Green with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Resident Office at Fort McCoy.



The contract calls for the construction of a pre-engineered metal building that will have 19,500 square feet of space, Green said. This work includes all necessary infrastructure and related building needs.



As of Sept. 11, construction was 96 percent complete, Green said. Contractors are working on final roof sealing items, floor caulking, and other final items before the construction is fully finished. Work began on the facility in September 2019.



The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has approximately 37,000 dedicated civilians and Soldiers delivering engineering services to customers in more than 130 countries worldwide, according to the Corps’ website, www.usace.army.mil. Their mission is to “deliver vital public and military engineering services; partnering in peace and war to strengthen our nation’s security, energize the economy, and reduce risks from disasters.” Their vision is engineering solutions “for our Nation’s toughest challenges.”



Projects like this also align with Fort McCoy’s long-range strategic planning objectives, including to “sustain and modernize Fort McCoy’s cantonment, range complex, strategic mobility, physical security, quality of life, and information technology infrastructure.”



Throughout the past decade, Fort McCoy has experienced unprecedented facility modernization, according to the 2020 Fort McCoy Executive Summary, which is produced by the Fort McCoy Garrison. The improvement effort also has included training-area development and expansion, increased training and customer-support capacity, and improved quality-of-life opportunities.



Construction projects like this contributed to the installation’s $1.18 billion economic impact to local communities near the post in fiscal year 2019, according to the executive summary. Data show $27.6 million in new construction at Fort McCoy during fiscal year 2019.



Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services each year since 1984.



Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”