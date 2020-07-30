SUBASE hosts Connecticut Lt. Governor and Census 2020 Event

GROTON, Conn. – Naval Submarine Base (SUBASE) New London hosted Connecticut Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz, and leaders and officials from the U.S. Census Bureau Region and local community as the Lt. Governor participated in a Census “PUSH WEEK” event at the base, July 30.



The small, physically distanced event took place at the SUBASE Youth Center.



Coordinated by the U.S. Census Bureau, “PUSH WEEK” events seek to increase Census 2020 awareness and promote response.



Bysiewicz highlighted how the Census, conducted every ten years, is important in the allocation of hundreds of billions of dollars in federal funding to support critical decisions and infrastructure improvements to Connecticut cities, towns, and neighborhoods.



“Last year, 11 billion dollars came to the state of Connecticut because of the census numbers,” said Bysiewicz. “Fifty-five federal programs are keyed to how many people live in each community. Millions of dollars come to Groton, New London and so on. Eleven billion in total for the entire state. It came as money for critical programs like SNAP, Medicare, Medicaid, WIC, the federal school lunch and breakfast program, which families have relied on during the school year and summer as well, road and highway grants, Pell Grants and energy assistance for seniors and so on. Literally every family in the state relies on these programs, and for every person we miss, we miss out on $2,900. That’s $29,000 a school misses out on over 10 years if we miss just one child. This is a really big deal for our state, for Groton, for New London.”



SUBASE New London Commanding Officer Capt. Todd Moore told military personnel and their families that when it comes to the Census: “You count here.”



Acknowledging that military members and their families move frequently, Moore noted that for the Census their residence at the designated date of the count, April 1, 2020, is the key. So for those local, Connecticut is where they count, not their home state, not where they previously were stationed or where they will be stationed next, and not where their vehicle may be registered, he explained.



Navy Team New London participation in the Census will help provide important local services to future generations of military members, families, and children stationed here said Moore.



Groton Town Mayor Patrice Granatosky; Groton City Mayor Keith Hedrick; New London Mayor Michael Passero; State Rep. Christine Conley; Groton Complete Count Committee member Albert Colon; and, Eva Bunnell, of the U.S. Census Bureau, New York Region, also spoke at the event.



The leaders highlighted that Census results have key impacts, from aiding in the formulation of congressional and state legislative districts, to indicating where communities may need new schools, new clinics, new roads, and more.



For information about the Census or to respond, visit: https://my2020census.gov/

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.30.2020 Date Posted: 09.16.2020 15:19 Story ID: 378267 Location: GROTON, CT, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, SUBASE hosts Connecticut Lt. Governor and Census 2020 Event, by PO3 Tristan Lotz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.