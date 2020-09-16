2020 FEVS participation ‘more important than ever’

Photo By Traci Boutwell | Human resources experts anticipate the results of this year’s Federal Employees...... read more read more Photo By Traci Boutwell | Human resources experts anticipate the results of this year’s Federal Employees Viewpoint Survey, set for Sept. 15 through Oct. 27 across the Army, will provide critical information on issues never before included in its analysis of employee opinions. see less | View Image Page

Human resources experts anticipate the results of this year’s Federal Employees Viewpoint Survey, set for Sept. 15 through Oct. 27 across the Army, will provide critical information on issues never before included in its analysis of employee opinions.



“This year’s survey will look different from prior years. To achieve the goal of being a responsive survey, the Office of Personnel Management revised the survey by streamlining the core FEVS content and adding items to assess the federal government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command’s Deputy Chief of Staff for Human Resources Karen Bandera. “The addition of the COVID-19 items will enable collection of data to inform policy and guidance, in addition to assessing mission continuity and delivery of critical services.”



The FEVS is an annual government-wide survey, administered by OPM. The survey measures federal employees' perceptions of critical work-life areas that drive employee engagement, satisfaction and retention across the workforce. The survey results provide valuable insight to senior leaders on the strengths of the Civilian workforce, as well as gauging areas for improvement and addressing current challenges.



“This year’s FEVS theme is ‘Together, We Can Make a Change,’ and we want as many employees as possible to contribute their input to be included in the results analysis,” said Carla Hinojosa Landers, AMCOM human resources program analyst, who leads the charge encouraging AMCOM’s 7,000-plus employees to participate in the FEVS.



Those eligible to take the survey include full-time or part-time, permanent, non-political, non-seasonal, appropriated fund Army employees, who onboarded by October 2019. All civilians who meet the eligibility requirements will receive an email invitation to complete the FEVS. This is the third year in a row the FEVS is being administered as a census – meaning all federal employees received an invitation to participate.



“Because of the pandemic and the uniqueness of working situations this year, it’s more important than ever for federal employees to take part in the FEVS,” said Hinojosa Landers. “We’ve never before conducted a FEVS survey during a pandemic, and employees’ feedback on those questions could be incredibly valuable to our leaders and planners.”



Each eligible employee will receive a unique link to take the anonymous survey.



Hinojosa Landers said AMCOM’s goal is a 50 percent response rate. Last year’s participation was 40 percent, up from 36 percent in 2018.



Employee’s survey responses can lead directly to meaningful organizational improvements, said Hinojosa Landers.



Within AMCOM, three focus areas were identified based on results from the 2019 FEVS: Leader Focused Engagement, Employee Recognition and Work/Life Balance. Actions to improve those areas included SharePoint renovation and upgrades, digital bulletin boards, commanding general walkabouts, AMCOM’s Most Valuable Player awards and other Town Hall recognitions, additional soft skills training, renovation of the Sparkman Wellness Center, and more.



The 2019 FEVS results revealed more than 90% of AMCOM’s survey respondents believe the work they do is important and are willing to put in the extra effort to get a job done, said Hinojosa Landers.



“AMCOM is filled with amazing employees who truly care about the quality of the work they do,” said AMCOM Deputy to the Commanding General Don Nitti. “I strongly encourage everyone to participate in the FEVS. Your opinions and ideas can help us continue to make improvements that will benefit all employees and Soldiers. Your feedback is more critical than ever and will inform policy and programs across the federal government, now and in the future.”