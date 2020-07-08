Development and Training flight gets new NCOIC

Every service member goes to basic military training, but some enter the delayed entry program first and learn some of the key elements of military structure before they are shipped off.

That’s where Staff Sgt. Alexis Wilson, the new development and training flight non-commissioned officer in charge comes in.

“We are here to mentally and physically prepare all the new enlistees to go to basic training,” said Wilson. “We give them those tools prior to BMT so they know how to do facing movements, knowing reporting statements, and knowing what to expect for the transition into military life.”

As the NCOIC, Wilson is in charge of training the soon to be Reserve Airmen.

“I am the person giving them the structure that helps them out,” said Wilson. “I like it because I’m not a military training instructor but I kind of get to be like one. Just in different parameters.”

Wilson feels like her experiences will help her in this role.

“I’ve been in 10 years and have gone through so much myself; I’ve had some great leaders and great advice on my way up,” said Wilson. “I thought it would be best if I reached back and gave advice, leadership and guidance to those who are joining.”

She continued to say that she’ll be able to relate to younger Airmen in a different way than previous leaders.

“The last few flight chiefs have been master sergeants, so I do believe that each generation of Airmen brings something completely different. I also believe by being a staff sergeant I bring relatability, said Wilson. “I’m able to relate to them and show them that you don’t have to be in 15, 20 years to gain the wisdom and leadership qualities. You can actually be in 10 years, and still be as great as someone who’s been in longer.”

Wilson encouraged people to apply for the position if they are interested.

“For people that are interested in this, I say go for it, regardless of what type of background they’ve had,” said Wilson. “It’s about finding your purpose and what you really serve for.”

