Grissom legal office looking for new team members

Providing legal assistance to every wing member is no easy feat and the 434th Judge Advocate General Corps is looking for a few new faces to help keep things running smoothly.

The mission of the JAG office is to provide 434th Air Refueling Wing leadership and Airmen with legal support.

The office is currently in search of Airmen to help fill paralegal roles within the unit.

Master Sgt. Adam Evans, 434th ARW law office superintendent, said there are three main areas in which a paralegal performs duties: legal assistance, military justice and civil law.

"We keep our force mobilization ready by providing legal assistance to every wing member," explained Evans.

Legal assistance includes helping Airmen with powers of attorney, wills, employment rights and other services.



Military justice involves working with disciplinary actions such as letters of counseling, Article 15 punishments and courts martial.



The civil law portion of the job includes working with claims, contracts and union issues.

Working in those three areas, paralegals not only directly communicate with the JAGs, they often work hand-in-hand with base leadership, especially commanders and first sergeants.

The job is in a fast-paced office environment so those interested should be prepared for an energized setting.



Because of the job’s high visibility and sensitive nature, paralegals are required to have a high level of integrity and excellence.

"Paralegals need to be detail oriented, motivated and have a high level of integrity," said Evans.

He added that the job is not only rewarding as a military career, but can also have value outside the military as skills learned as an Air Force paralegal are transferrable to the civilian world.

Potential applicants need letters of recommendation from their supervisors and cannot have received any Article 15s.



Training for the position requires a six-week course at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, and follow-on seasonal training is available.

Anyone interested in becoming a paralegal at Grissom should contact Evans at (765) 688-2190.

The 434th ARW is the largest KC-135R Stratotanker unit in the Air Force Reserve Command. The Citizen Airmen from the Hoosier Wing routinely deploy around the world in support of the Air Force mission.



