Exchange Celebrates Air Force’s 73rd Birthday by Giving Away More than $6,500 in Prizes



DALLAS – The Army & Air Force Exchange Service is celebrating the U.S. Air Force’s 73rd birthday with a chance to win more than $6,500 in tactical gear.



From Sept. 18 through Oct. 15, authorized Exchange shoppers 18 years and older can enter the Air Force Birthday sweepstakes for the chance to win one of the following tactical-gear prizes:



• ESS Rollbar Ballistic sunglasses, hat and T-shirt (one of eight)

• Wiley X Romer Ballistic sunglasses (one of 10)

• Revision Eyewear Sawfly Ballistic Eyewear system (one of 10)

• Blocker Outdoors tactical balaclava (one of 10)

• Mechanix Wear M-Pact tactical gloves (one of 10)

• Nite Ize runoff waterproof wallet (one of 10)

• Petzl Tactikka Plus headlamp (one of 10)

• Sayre Tactical Nightstick gunlight kit (one of 10)

• BDS tactical gear dual sling (one of 10)

• Universal gun care kit (one of 20)

• Rite in the Rain all-weather pen (one of 20)

• Gear Aid tactical cooling towel (one of 20)



“The Exchange is honored to salute the world’s greatest fighting force in the skies on its birthday,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, the Exchange’s senior enlisted advisor. “These sweepstakes prizes provide our military shoppers with the tactical supplies they need to remain ready and resilient.”



Honorably discharged Veterans who have verified their eligibility to shop the Exchange online are eligible to win, too. Veterans can find out more on the Exchange’s community Hub page at https://bit.ly/Vets4Life.



Shoppers can visit ShopMyExchange.com/Sweepstakes for rules and online entry forms. No purchase is necessary to enter or win. Drawings will take place around Oct. 23.



Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (Exchange) has gone where Soldiers, Airmen and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing.



