Battle Group Poland holds memorial competition

NATO’s enhanced Forward Presence Battle Group Poland held its first annual Swisher-Vrooman Memorial Squad Competition in Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, Sept. 4, 2020.



The multinational competition was designed to provide tough, realistic training aimed to test soldiers’ skills and physical fitness in support of the Battle Group’s readiness.



This was done through friendly competition, which not only strengthened Battle Group cohesion and esprit de corps, but celebrated the legacy of fallen heroes across the contingents.



Seventeen squads made up of nine soldiers from Croatia, Romania, Poland, U.K., and the U.S. participated in the event, which honored the memory and legacy of Staff Sgt. Jeremy D. Vrooman and Staff Sgt. Christopher W. Swisher as well as soldiers killed in action in Iraq and Afghanistan from the other contingents.



After completing a land navigation course, competitors rucked along a 12-mile route that had eight stations set up along the way with challenges ranging from properly employing hand grenades, treating a casualty and reacting to contact.



A squad assigned to Legion Troop from the British Army took home first place in the competition. The squad completed the competition in under 3.5 hours. The U.S. Army squad assigned to Ghost Troop, 2nd Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment secured second place and the squad from Fox Troop took third place.



U.S. Army Lt. Col. Jeffery Higgins, the Battle Group Poland commander, congratulated all the squads that participated in the competition and reminded them of the importance of remembering the fallen.



“As we stand guard here on the frontier of freedom and liberty and memorialize the loss and sacrifice of these patriotic and selfless comrades and Soldiers, I ask you to remember and draw inspiration from the courageous lives they lived,” Higgins said.



He closed the awards ceremony by thanking the Allies for participating in the event and remarking on how it benefited the battle group.



“We are stronger after today’s events,” Higgins said

