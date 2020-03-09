IWTC San Diego Trains and Prepares International Partners

Photo By Michele Diamond | 200902-N-FD113-0002 SAN DIEGO (September 2, 2020) (Left to right) Cmdr. Surachet...... read more read more Photo By Michele Diamond | 200902-N-FD113-0002 SAN DIEGO (September 2, 2020) (Left to right) Cmdr. Surachet Bunchongchuitr, Lt. Joseph Chua, Cmdr. Suwit Khoeiram, Lt. Jonathan Hilzinger and Cmdr. Arnut Yamsoithong pose for a photo in front of Information Warfare Training Command San Diego. The three commanders from Thailand were among seven graduates from four different countries who graduated from the International Maritime Intelligence Course (U.S. Navy photo by Ms. Michele Diamond/Released). see less | View Image Page

By Information Warfare training Command San Diego



SAN DIEGO -- Information Warfare Training Command (IWTC) San Diego graduated seven international officers from Greece, Nigeria, Japan, and Thailand during its last iteration of the International Maritime Intelligence Course (IMIC).



IMIC is designed to provide foundational intelligence training to international junior officers in the equivalent grades of O1-O4. Upon completion, graduates are able to provide intelligence support to naval operations and planning in both afloat and ashore environments. IMIC provides an opportunity to directly evolve and establish international relationships to increase security and achieve common interests in the maritime domain. The course provides partner nations an understanding of the U.S. Navy’s maritime intelligence tactics, techniques, procedures and capabilities, which will help facilitate cooperation and interoperability across the globe.



“The course content was up to date and relevant to my country,” shared Lt. Cmdr. Owonam Equere. “The instructors were very patient with us, and I’ll do things better and apply them in my country. This course also allowed me to interact with other countries I never thought I’d be working with.”



The course, aligned with the Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Mike Gliday's fragmentary order, also focuses on building alliances and partnerships to broaden and strengthen global maritime awareness and access.



Beyond classroom instruction, the students were also able to experience American culture by visiting some of San Diego’s historic landmarks like Cabrillo National Monument during excursions led by Naval Education and Training Security Assistance Field Activity’s International Maritime Security Officer, Mr. Bill Durmick. At the end of the course, students and IWTC San Diego staff established lasting friendships and professional relationships that will last a lifetime.



“Every convene is different,” said Lt. Joseph Chua, lead IMIC instructor. “Each student brings a new knowledge base and experience. As much as I teach, I think I learn more from our international students.”



IWTC San Diego, as part of the Center for Information Warfare Training (CIWT), provides a continuum of training to Navy and joint service personnel that prepares them to conduct information warfare across the full spectrum of military operations.



With four schoolhouse commands, two detachments, and training sites throughout the United States and Japan, CIWT trains over 22,000 students every year, delivering trained information warfare professionals to the Navy and joint services. CIWT also offers more than 200 courses for cryptologic technicians, intelligence specialists, information systems technicians, electronics technicians, and officers in the information warfare community.



For more news from Center for Information Warfare Training domain, visit https://www.public.navy.mil/netc/centers/ciwt/, www.facebook.com/NavyCIWT, or www.twitter.com/NavyCIWT.